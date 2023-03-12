The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase, and the weakest lunar influence of the month and a weather forecast that will produce a fairly strong cold front. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good fishing today through Tuesday morning, a tough midweek, followed by good fishing when the new moon phase begins Friday.
And don’t forget, starting today, fish will be feeding an hour later than they did yesterday. Be sure to check your time.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: This week the moon arrives at its furthest point from the solar energy path—lunar low. So until the new moon phase begins which is Saturday (new moon occurs March 20) lunar influence will be very weak. The last quarter moon occurs Monday and the lunar low on Thursday. As a result, fish will primarily feed during the daily solar period and when atmospheric pressure changes more than 0.10 in hg.
Weather Factors: Atmospheric pressure will be a significant factor when it produces 0.18 in hg of change Monday night through Tuesday midday due to the arrival of an 18-degree cold front. Friday pressure decreases by the same amount as the cold front leaves the state and normal pressure resumes near 0.30 in hg.
Temperature change will occur enough to cause fish to slow down for a day or two but by next weekend when the new moon phase begins, feed rates will be back to what they are today. With the upward pressure change late Monday through Tuesday, fish will move up and into the shoreline shallows but will meet lower water temperatures by Tuesday night.
I believe fish will feed well Tuesday morning through the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday most fish will not feed much but will resume normal feeding Friday.
Sunshine prevails today and Monday, followed by significant cloud-cover Tuesday and a 55 condition for Wednesday. The sun will be bright Thursday and Friday with significant cloud-cover next weekend.
Wind speeds today will climb up to 15 mph from the southwest to west and pick-up speed Monday in the 20 mph range. Tuesday and Wednesday a 12 mph north wind occurs followed by an 8 mph east wind on Thursday. Friday a 12 mph south wind will drop pressure and change to a southwest wind on Saturday in the 15 mph range. Next Sunday a northeast wind will produce speeds in the 13 mph range.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:32 p.m. and the sunset at 7:33 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 5-8 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 55 minutes and remains at the same feed rating through the midweek.
A second major solar lunar period occurs day when the moon is overhead at 5:07 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:39 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 4:30-8:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 53 minutes and remains at the same feeding rating.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moonset occurs at 10:34 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 3-4 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 42 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Monday the last quarter moon occurs as a cold front approaches the state and will create pre-front conditions during the underfoot lunar period in the late afternoon as the sunset begins. Pressure will climb significantly Monday night and fish will be feeding at above average rates Tuesday morning during the overhead moon and the sunrise.
Friday pressure will drop and fish adjustment activity will occur. Fish will move outward and away from shoreline shallows and feed at they move deeper. When winds switch from the east to the south, fish will begin to bite.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: When fishing tournament season occurs in Florida, weekend fishing pressure climbs significantly, the point where fish abandon their daily feeding patterns. Anglers will have a harder time finding feeding fish Saturday and Sunday as a result. Due to this weekend pressure increase anglers who fish Wednesday and Thursday on tournament lakes will discover that they find normal hungry fish, feeding in predictable patterns.
For instance on Istokpoga, Kissimmee, Okeechobee and Toho west. I’ve had my best results on Wednesday. Tournament fish have healed enough to feed again and the food-chain is back to functioning in a normal pattern.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively feeding and starting to mate which means gators should be considered dangerous to humans and pets. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida.
During mating season larger males force smaller males out of their areas which causes gators to migrate to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. So expect them to be where they’re usually not.
Before you go to the edge of any body of water, scan the area for gators. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there any way until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence for violators. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans. Take a video of the event if possible and report them to the local authorities. You will be saving your life and or someone else’s life.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see someone feeding gators call 911.
