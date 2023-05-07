The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of the full moon phase and then the last quarter moon phase during the second half of the week. And a spring-like weather pattern will occur today through Wednesday followed by a rainy season pattern Thursday through next Sunday.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will have to work harder to achieve success due to a weak lunar influence but the full moon which occurred two days ago will cause fish to feed primarily during the afternoon hours over the next two days. Thursday’s sunset and sunrise periods will also worth fishing. Other than that, fishing will require a higher resolve this week.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The full moon occurred today days ago which means today and Monday are the last two days of the full moon phase. The moon will arrive at its furthest point from the solar energy path on Tuesday but will reach the perigee orbit point on Wednesday. And the last quarter moon happens Friday which will improve the sunrise and sunset periods.
Simply stated; the lunar influence will be weak but not as weak as it would be if the moon orbit was at the apogee point. As a result therefore, feeding activity periods over the next seven days will be shorter and have less active feeders participating — short duration, weak intensity.
Weather Factors: The first half of the week a spring-like condition will occur but during the second half of the week a rainy season condition will occur. Bright sunshine will dominate until Thursday and atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor all week.
Wind speeds will be in the 13 mph range from the east today. Ideal wind speeds will occur Monday through Thursday and wind direction changes will occur daily; East on Monday followed by southwest, northwest, and east again Thursday through next Sunday.
The biggest factor effecting fish this week will be wind direction change followed by the change in the sun-to-cloud factor when the rainy season weather pattern arrives Thursday. Fish will be holding tight to cover today through Wednesday and away from cover Thursday through next Sunday. However, depending on how much cloud-cover occurs during the second half of the week, fish adjustment activity could occur if bright sunshine occurs 50% of the time in between thunderstorm activity. The more fish are forced to adjust, the more they will feed.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:11 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 2-4 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Today the moonset occurs at 7:56 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:42 a.m. producing a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 5:45-8:45 a.m. Daily this moonset occurs later by 55 minutes and will remain at a 6 or slightly better rating.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:28 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 9:30-11:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 67 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Today the moon will be overhead at 2:42 a.m. and produce a feed rating of 4 from 1:45-3:15 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today and Monday the last two days of the full moon phase will cause fish to feed at above average rates during the underfoot period in the afternoon and fish will also feed fairly well during the sunset period today and Monday. And the sunrise and sunset periods on Thursday and Friday will produce fairly well due to the last quarter moon.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 7-8 last two days of full moon phase, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-Aug. 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: When the moon is out of the solar energy path, the moon has very little effect on fish activity. Less fish participate in feeding activities and therefore the duration of feeding activity diminishes noticeably. Anglers therefore will have to work harder and longer to discover active feeders during the five days before and after the lunar low point.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. Keep children and pets away from the water. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence to feed alligators. If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building.
Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line and the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com or FloridaBass FishingForecast.com HighlandsBassAngler.com Customized bass guided trips on your boat are available.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. He can be reached at by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or call 863-381-8474.