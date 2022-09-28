Benny McClain, founder of Uncle Matt’s Organic was the guest presenter at the Lions Club meeting of Sept. 8
McClain grows and manufactures organic, locally grown orange and elderberries into juice that can be found in local food markets. The company emerged out of the near complete devastation the industry experienced in the 1980s.
It is a family business that has seen a tremendous increase in public demand for any food not affected by any glyphosate (Round-Up).
In addition, the McCleans have dedicated the past several decades working on the scourge of “greening” from citrus. For more information, check out the website: uncleMatts.com
In other business, patrons of the Charlie Neville Shooting Range, located across from Groveland Public Safety Complex on State Road 50 are asked to consider volunteering to help out on the range and bring a bag of baby diapers, age three + for the Neighborhood Center of South Lake
ABOUT THE LIONS CLUB
The Lions Club meets starting 6 p.m., the second Thursdays of each month at The IHOP restaurant on U.S. 27.
Nick Jones is the current president of the Lions Club.