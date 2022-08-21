The home is located at 4350 Ferrari Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $336,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Your friends and family will be in awe as you welcome them into your newly built four-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home. You’ll love the impressive, super high ceilings with lots of recessed lights, modern attractive colors, split floor plan and just under 1,800 living square feet.
The wide open great room is a great place to entertain or enjoy time with loved ones. The gorgeous, granite kitchen has an island with sink, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and a pantry. This large enough kitchen can be shared with the “chefs” in the family, which is ideally centered by the living and dining room. Through sliding doors from the dining room you can enjoy your mornings or evenings in the large covered patio.
The spacious master bedroom with elegant en-suite has a double sink granite vanity, separate toilette area, gorgeous walk-in tile shower, linen closet and walk-in closet. Your guests will appreciate the beautiful guest bathroom with tile shower with tub, granite vanity and linen closet. This house has a nice size laundry room and a cute covered front porch.
Situated on a fully irrigated corner lot, you’ll have ample backyard space perfect for that cookout or family gathering and there’s even room to add a pool. Centrally located in popular Sebring Country Estates you’re just minutes from all the shopping, mall and local restaurants. Move-in ready in a few weeks. Come take a look today.
Listed with Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus Direct: 863-381-1848.
MLS #288253