The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of May and the beginning of June will give the Florida Freshwater Anglers first quarter moon phase during the first half of the week, followed by a full moon phase during the second half of the week. Spring weather conditions will prevail until Tuesday and rainy season conditions will return Wednesday and continue through next weekend. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy heavy feeding fish as May weather conditions trigger high feed rates.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The first quarter moon occurred yesterday and the full moon occurs Saturday, two days before the lunar low and three days before the orbit perigee. Therefore the first half of the upcoming full moon week which begins Wednesday, will produce better than the second half of the full moon week.
Today due to the first quarter moon’s influence, the sunset and sunrise periods will be very good producing a 7 to 8 rating during the 6:30-9:30 a.m. and p.m. However the lunar influence will weaken daily over the next eight days; about a half number every two to three days. Remember May weather conditions always enable fish to feed at their highest annual rate, producing a base-line average feed-rating of six to seven during daily prime periods.
Weather Factors: This morning, pressure rise will top-out after being on the rise for the past 24 hours – 0.16 in hg total increase in pressure. Anglers will find feeding fish in the shoreline feeding areas today. However yesterday fish were feeding as they were in the process of moving upward, so the numbers of feeders this morning might be less than yesterday morning and evening.
Barometric pressure change will not be a factor Monday through Wednesday. Thursday a low pressure system is forecasted to enter the state. If this occurs as predicted, fish will be adjusting downward and out into deeper waters Thursday and Friday.
Today through Tuesday we get a break from the rainy season conditions and will experience spring-like conditions. Bright sunlight will cause fish to remain tight to protective cover until Wednesday when rainy season conditions return.
Winds will be at ideal speeds of 8 to 10 mph from the north today through Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday evening winds will come out of the east at ideal speeds of 9 to 10 mph and will continue through next weekend.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 8:40 p.m. and the sunset at 8:14 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7 and perhaps 8 from 7-9:45 p.m. Daily the overhead moon will occur later by 40 minutes and diminish to a 6 rating Monday and continue at that rating for the remainder of the week.
A second major period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 8:20 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:31 a.m. producing a feed rating of 7 or slightly better from 6-9:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 2:14 and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 53 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today the first quarter moon effect will boost the sunset and sunrise period’s feed rating which will produce well above average catch rates. And when the full moon phase begins on Wednesday cloud-cover which will remain significant during the nighttime, will cause the midday underfoot moon period to produce well above average feeding activity Friday through next Sunday.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-Aug. 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: During full moon phases when there is significant nighttime cloud-cover, there is significant failure to successfully feed in the blocked-out light of the full moon. Therefore fish will feed noticeably more twelve hours later during the underfoot moon period which occurs during the solar noon period. During May, full and new moon phases, fish feed at the highest rates of the year.
On May 6, during the underfoot period, all through central Florida anglers experienced catches of a lifetime due to a mostly blocked-out full moon the night before. Record historical catches were recorded in tournaments on Okeechobee, Istokpoga and the Kissimmee Chain of lakes. I predict a similar occurrence will happen again next weekend.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
