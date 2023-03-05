The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and a very good weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will experience ideal wind speeds with direction changes daily and bright sunny conditions and a bright shining full moon. In other words, a great week to go fishing during the midday and midnight hours.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The moon has been moving away from the solar energy path for four days and will be at the furthest point from the energy path in 10 days. Which means the lunar effect on fish will be diminishing daily over that 10-day period. Therefore the full moon Tuesday night, will be fairly strong with the moon factor being at about half strength. Anglers can expect a 7 rating for the underfoot period Monday through Wednesday.
Weather Factors: The sun-to-cloud factor is an important fishing factor during the full moon phase. And this week only tonight will have dominate clouds, and for only half the night. The moon will shine brightly Monday through Thursday nights. Anglers can expect a few less feeders during the underfoot period during the midday as a result.
Wind speeds will be in the ideal range of 8-12 mph until next weekend. Today and Monday a mostly east to northeast wind will occur. Tuesday a west to northwest wind will switch to an east to northeast wind Wednesday and Thursday. Friday a south wind will signal the arrival of a low pressure system which will drop temperatures and pressure for next weekend. Friday will produce pre-front conditions, triggering a higher level of fish adjustment activity than normal
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:27 a.m. and solar noon at 12:36 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 45 minutes and improves to a 7 rating by Tuesday. Thursday the feed rating begins to diminish by a half number daily. Next weekend a feed rating of 5 will occur from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moon is overhead at about 11:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 30 minutes but should be noted that interval increases to 40 minutes by the midweek. The feed rating will climb to a 5-6 rating Tuesday night but diminish to a 4 rating by Thursday night.
There will be two other minor solar-lunar periods, one during the sunrise and the other during the sunset. The moon will set during the sunrise and will rise during the sunset. A feed rating of three will occur today during the hours of 4:30-7:30 a.m. and p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 55 minutes while the moonset occurs later by 32 minutes. Feed ratings for both periods will remain in the 3-4 range over the next six days.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Monday through Wednesday the full moon will produce a 7 feed rating as the underfoot moon and solar noon combine to produce the best fishing period of the day. Nighttime fishing under the bright light of the full moon should produce a 5-6 rating. Expect the sunrise and sunset periods to suffer somewhat as the majority of fish feed in a 12-hour pattern.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 5-9 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon,
Florida Fishing Facts: During a new and full moon phase, the majority of fish will feed in a 12-hour pattern; the largest feeding numbers occurring during the new moon overhead period and the full moon underfoot period. And the fish which did not successfully feed during those times will attempt to do so 12 hours later. Therefore the feed ratings of the sunrise and sunset periods during these monthly lunar periods suffers, with few fish feeding and if some fish feed it will be for a very short duration.
And the stronger the lunar affect during the new and full moon phases, the more this is true.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are starting to come out of their winter dormant season due to early warm weather patterns. Gator’s bodies are currently warm enough to begin feeding and they’re aggressively feeding. Gators over seven feet in length should be considered dangerous to humans and pets, especially children and smaller pets.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. Alligator mating season typically begins in April, however extended warm periods over the past three weeks has caused an early start in the courting process. This will cause an aggressive behavior, therefore large gators will defend territories. A gator forced from an area by a larger male, could migrate to a pool, canal, pond, stream, river, or small lake, which usually doesn’t have gators. So expect them to be where they’re usually not.
Before you go to the edge of any body of water, please scan the area for gators. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if there are gators present, ‘assume one is there any way until proven otherwise.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see someone feeding gators call 911, It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence for violators. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans. Take a video of the event if possible and report them to the local authorities. You could be saving your life or someone else’s life.
Fishing Hot Spots: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing ‘fishing hot spots’ I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Hot Spots” in the subject line and the lake you want information on. I’ll give you a return email with one or more hot spots. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.30 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50’ and 38.50’ feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Istokpoga.info.
