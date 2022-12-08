LAKE PLACID — It was an off night for the Dragons but they managed to tough it out.
Lake Placid varsity girls soccer (6-0-1) nabbed a 3-2 win over the Hardee Wildcats (0-6-1) Tuesday night. It overcame what wasn’t the cleanest game by the Green Dragons’ standards to remain undefeated on the season. It’s also the team’s fifth straight win since it tied with Frostproof on Nov. 17.
A Molly Elliott goal on a rebound from a Jackie Vazquez free kick with 14 minutes left in the game was the difference for Lake Placid.
Vazquez launched the ball into the goalie box from midfield. The Wildcats’ goalkeeper saved the kick from going in but wasn’t able to fully corral the ball. It slipped out to an awaiting Elliott on the backside of the play who snuck it in before the keeper could recover for her first goal of the season.
It was a relief she converted that opportunity after Lake Placid managed only two goals on what felt like plenty of chances to score — especially with a string of misplays on set pieces leading up to Elliott’s goal.
Head Coach Lindsey McCabe guessed her team might have taken 30 shots against Hardee.
Fellow sophomore Natalie Velozo had the other two goals. Her first came at the 19:48 mark in the first half. Midfielder Jasmine Vargas broke free and brought the ball into the attacking third. She passed up to a sprinting Natalie Flores. The senior forward brought the ball to the front of the box where she made a slick pass to Velozo who smashed a full-on shot into the back of the net.
However, the Wildcats were able to get the equalizer about seven minutes later. And the Green Dragons couldn’t take the lead due to those aforementioned missed opportunities. First it was a ball taken in too deep that allowed the Wildcat goalkeeper to disrupt the possession.
Later, on a Vazquez free kick, Velozo’s shot was blocked and Flores whiffed on a point blank shot. Then with under a minute left Velozo had a shot just scrape the top of the crossbar when one-on-one with the keeper.
Hardee took a 2-1 lead early in the second half after a ball ricocheted off Michaela Carlini’s glove and into the net. However, Velozo later would tie the game with a goal from the left side.
And the Green Dragons were able to keep it close (and later tied) for so long thanks to Carlini in the second half, who came back from the early goal to make several clutch saves. Two of them came when she was one-on-one with an attacker.
With over 27 minutes left in the game, she turned away a shot from down the middle. Then with 4:40, she disrupted a shot off a cross to end Hardee’s last chance at a game-tying goal.
“She definitely feels the pressure when she lets somebody down – even though she’s not letting us down it’s a team effort,” McCabe said. “But she feels that pressure. And she fights tooth and nail for it. And that showed tonight, how she can come back from putting two goals behind.”
From then on the Green Dragons were able to hold on for the win. A frustrating victory for sure just due to the amount of mistakes they made against a team that’s definitely better than 0-6-1.
However, McCabe expressed excitement because they had an opportunity to fix those issues this week.
“We left the center open a lot, which is something that we haven’t practiced in like three weeks because we’ve had so many games,” she said. “And so we actually get to practice Wednesday and Thursday. It’s just going to be certain things that we need to tweak for Friday’s game and it’s a district game.”
The game on Friday McCabe is referring to is a home rematch with the Frostproof Bulldogs (4-2-1). The two squads played to a 2-2 draw in the second game of the year. The Bulldogs will enter coming off an 8-0 win over Tenoroc Tuesday.