LAKE PLACID — It was a good way to end the week.
Lake Placid High School softball grabbed a 5-3 victory over the Clewiston Tigers Friday night. It was great for the Green Dragons to finish the week on a positive note after suffering an 11-0 loss to Sebring on Monday and a 1-0 loss to LaBelle Thursday. Diez said it was good to grab a win after those tough defeats.
“We worked on a little bit of more stuff with them this week,” he said. “And it actually came into play today and it worked. So it’s nice.”
It was a great bounce back for pitcher Emily Tharp too. On Monday she let up six runs (five earned) in three innings of work while striking out nobody. She almost went the distance on Friday.
Tharp fell one out short of a complete game where she gave up three runs on five hits while punching out 10 batters against two walks and a hit batter.
“She’s a tough kid,” Diez said. “She knows she’s been struggling. She’s been struggling (in the circle), but today she did better.”
Although she’d already have to shake off a mistake in the early going. Up 1-2 in the count, the Lake Placid hurler let up a monster leadoff home run to Tiger pitcher Ryland Polhill.
But Tharp recovered, striking out the next two batters and forcing a groundout to end the half inning. Diez said that’s just how she is. Tharp did wonderfully to flush that mistake after it happened.
Her team wouldn’t trail for long. Allie Oliveros drew a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the first. After she stole second, Tharp put down a sacrifice bunt to move Oliveros to third.
No. 3 hitter Madisyn Garduno hung tough in her at-bat and came through with a line drive single to plate Oliveros. Following a Natalie Velozo strikeout, first baseman Lilly Canevari picked up a single that was just in fair territory to bring home Garduno (who stole second and third during the AB).
Lake Placid went into the second leading 2-1. However, those three combined runs would be the only ones for the foreseeable future.
Tharp was locked in a pitcher’s duel with Polhill. Diez mentioned how Clewiston’s pitcher did a good job hitting her spots and controlling her pitches for strikes. That resulted in a number of easy outs for the Clewiston defense.
Meanwhile, Lake Placid needed to play excellent defense behind Tharp to protect their one run lead. The Green Dragons were error-free on the night. It can be easy to let a lack of results at the plate carry over into the field. But Diez said the coaches are reassuring the players when they come back to the dugout that it’s just about doing their job as hitters.
The Green Dragons however added some insurance in the sixth inning. Velozo smashed a one-out triple to score Garduno for a 3-1 lead. Canevari then reached on an error on a pop fly. Diez decided to put in a courtesy runner for her in Taylor Pollard.
With second base open, Diez went for the double steal. He knew a throw to catch Pollard would make it hard to get Velozo out when she went home. The deception worked and Lake Placid led 4-1.
A fly out from Jillian Garduno moved Pollard up and a second error – this time on a Kaedince Ruelas pop up – scored Pollard from third.
Now with a 5-1 lead, Tharp could empty the tank and send her team home winners. Although it wouldn’t be that easy. It was fortunate Lake Placid added onto the lead when it did.
First came a leadoff walk. Tharp came back to get the next batters on a groundout and her 10th strikeout. Then came mistake No. 2. Her 1-1 pitch to Clewiston’s No. 9 hitter was belted deep to left field for a two-run homer. The Tigers closed the gap to 5-3.
Tharp fell behind 2-0 the next batter and an infield single chased her. With her pitch count near 100, Diez opted for Jillian Garduno to get the final out with the top of the order already up and the tying run at the plate.
Jillian forced a ground ball to Ruelas on a 2-2 pitch. The second baseman threw over to Canevari for the final out, a Jillian Garduno save and the win.
Lake Placid will have about 10 days off thanks to spring break in Highlands County. The Green Dragons’ next contest will be on the road against DeSoto County on March 20.