LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School baseball advanced to 9-7 on the season with a 14-1 win against the Clewiston Tigers (3-10) Thursday night. The run-rule victory in five innings was a good bounce back from the difficult loss to Discovery on Tuesday.
Starter M.J. Hough found himself in a tough spot at the beginning. He allowed a leadoff single and walked a batter after going up 0-2 in the count. But the freshman picked up three straight outs with a strikeout, a force out at third on a ground ball and another strikeout to escape the inning unscathed.
Head Coach Michael Hough complimented his starter’s ability to work around those leadoff runners. His only other troublesome inning came in the third when he hit the leadoff batter, walked another with one out and loaded the bases by hitting a second batter with two outs. A walk on four consecutive balls brought in the runner from third.
M.J. finished with 11 strikeouts while hitting two batters and walking another three. He allowed one hit and one earned run in five innings. He now has three games with double digit strikeouts.
Catcher Joshua Morgan took the lead in runs batted in for the Class 3A District 7 with a trio of RBI against the Tigers. His 23 RBI is good enough to tie him for fourth in Class 3A for that metric as well.
Morgan himself was happy with his return to form after going 0-for-4 against Discovery High School, stranding a host of baserunners on Tuesday.
“I feel like I got my swing back in because Tuesday I was not too great at the plate,” Morgan said. “But it feels really good coming back out and get a couple solid hits and RBI.”
The sophomore got his first – coincidentally – in the first inning. With Donovan Lusby on third, Morgan dropped down for a line drive to score the Green Dragon leadoff man.
Owen Phypers didn’t want to be left out so he smacked a single through the 5-6 hole that scored M.J. Lake Placid had a 2-0 lead through the first.
Morgan drove his shortstop in again in the third on an RBI groundout to first base that made it 9-1. By the inning’s third out, the Green Dragons built a 13-1 lead. Jeremiah Mulligan punctuated it with a line drive that scored Parker Griffin and Colton Krueger.
Morgan’s last RBI of the night was also the last run of the game. After M.J. reached second on two-out error in center, Morgan hit a 2-2 line drive for the Lake Placid starting pitcher to score.
“He’s an RBI machine,” Michael Hough said about Morgan. “He just keeps producing and the guys want to do it for him. The last one, M.J. is on second and he’s running home to make sure Josh gets the RBI.”
Morgan recorded his seventh game with multiple runs batted in this season but he wasn’t the only player driving in multiple people Thursday.
Phypers, M.J. Hough, Mulligan and Landen White all finished with two RBIs apiece. In fact, eight of Lake Placid’s nine batters drove in at least one runner.
And that was with a new lineup as the Green Dragons kept senior shortstop Eli Ming on the bench with a leg injury. Hough isn’t sure when their leading run scorer and base stealer will be back. It was heartbreaking for Michael Hough to see Ming in the dugout keeping score instead of being out on the field.
“It’s hard to have one your top guys sit down but every team goes through it,” Michael Hough said. “Every team has adversity and how you work around it, how the boys play and step up (will be the difference).”
So Lake Placid will have to mix and match with new combinations. They already tried one with Lusby shifted over to shortstop. Their only available player off the bench was Briley Osceola. Michael Hough credited Dawson Duncan for his play at third base and said hopefully a few full games in a row can get him going at the plate.
It was fortunate M.J. was able to pitch all five innings as well because it helped save the arms of players who pitched earlier in the week or will be needed for the tough games to come.
Michael Hough also mentioned that even though they have a short bench now, reinforcements could be on the way. When the junior varsity schedule wraps up, the Green Dragons will look to bring up a few players to give themselves more roster flexibility.
Next up for Lake Placid is a Tuesday rematch on the road against Clewiston before heading back to Highlands County for a contest against the Red Devils in Avon Park.