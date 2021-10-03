A sign welcomes visitors to the tiny town of Glendale, Ky., the site of a joint venture with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation to create the $5.8 billion BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale, Ky., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The dedicated battery manufacturing complex will be creating 5000 jobs, and is intended to supply Ford’s North American assembly plants with locally assembled batteries.