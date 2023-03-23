Chefs were quick to snap their lids on their chili pots Saturday at the Rotary Club of Haines City’s Chili on the Ridge Chili Cook Off at Lake Eva Park in Haines City.
No attendees wanted their saucy, spicy cups with a foam topping.
Despite sunny skies and fair temperatures, a good breeze pushed a few soapy tumble weeds from a nearby bubble-making machine for kids into the chili tasting area.
In fact, the machine was moved once, but the wind mischievously proved a tricky opponent.
Despite a few renegade floating white bubbles, the club raised $12,000 for local scholarships thanks to hungry guests and 18 teams vying for cash prizes.
Chef Therica Boggs, a former Army chef who is now a licensed massage therapist, whipped up the right stuff to claim the People’s Choice Award for the Heart of Florida Chiropractic crew.
“She’s amazing,” said Dr. Carys Felton. It was the first time the Heart of Florida Chiropractic business had entered a team. “I just told her we needed a good chili recipe,” Felton continued. “I tricked her. I did tell her it was four gallons.”
“She pulled it out,” said business partner Dr. Douglas Gagnon Jr.
Steve Tiner of Amped Up Ameriprise was selected the winner by a panel of judges for his chili which featured London Broil, chuck roast and bottom round.
“I just try it every year,” he said. “It was luck. Last night (Friday) I wasn’t happy with it. I threw a bunch of stuff in and when I woke up it was better.”
Tiner donated his winnings back to the club.
Second place went to the Jarrett Gordon Ford team. Titan Air Conditioning placed third with a beef brisket based chili.
The Rotary Club of Haines City raises money for local scholarships and supports local community projects such as Ridge Community High School drill team. The Bolts’ drill team attended to all the chili team’s needs during the event. The Ridge Community drill team won the Area 12 Drill Team Championships last month and is headed to the state championships to be held April 15 at George Jenkins High School.