Haines City Police officers may have had the song “I’ll be home for Christmas” playing in their heads Christmas Day after they received a call about a missing and possibly endangered man sighted near the 7-11 in Haines City.
The person who reported the incident said the man seemed confused and did not know where he was.
Armed with the tag number of the man’s car, officers were able to locate him on 30th Street. The officers learned that law enforcement in Volusia County had reported the 80-year-old man as missing or endangered.
As you recall, it was a bit cold on Christmas Day, so officers drove the man to the Haines City Police Department where he joined them for lunch while attempts were made to locate family members.
A brother in Daytona Beach was located but told officers he had no transportation, other than the vehicle the lost man was driving here in Haines City. The man had no other family in the state that could help him return home.
Various state agencies were contacted but it soon became clear that there was no way this man was going to get home for Christmas.
So, what do Haines City Police Officers working on Christmas Day do in situations like this?
A Christmas road trip to Daytona Beach seemed like the right thing to do.
Officers Vargas and Noe drove the man to Daytona Beach and reunited him with his brother.
Thanks to a dedicated crew, our friend got home for Christmas, and it wasn’t just in his dreams.