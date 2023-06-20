The Haines City Police Department responded to a disturbance on Sunday (June 18) that occurred at roughly 3:30 p.m. in the 1000th block of Avenue N.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Naquan Elijah Swift, 24, suffering from gunshot wounds. A second shooting victim, 46, had been taken to the hospital by another party before the police arrived.
Both victims were treated at a local hospital.
Despite life-saving efforts on scene as well as at the hospital, Swift later died from the injuries sustained.
Through a collaborative effort with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Haines City Police arrested Kristavion Jacoi Harris, 22, and charged him with second degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.
According to Haines City Manager Jim Elensky, Harris, who is also known by the alias, “Pooh Bear,” turned himself in to authorities Monday (June 19) evening at the Polk County Sheriff’s Central District Office in Winter Haven.
“We couldn’t have arrested Harris so quickly without the community’s support,” said Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck.
The investigation is ongoing. More information will be reported as it becomes available.