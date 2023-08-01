Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.