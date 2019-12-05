SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is hosting the 3rd Annual Hammock North Pole on Friday evening, Dec. 6 and Saturday evening, Dec. 7. Residents and visitors throughout the greater Heartland area and neighboring communities may take a ‘Christmas sleigh’ tram ride around the Loop Road and experience the peace and beauty of the Hammock at night.
This merry and magical holiday event includes a stop at the ‘North Pole’ across from the Cypress Swamp where families depart for a visit with Santa. Children may also enjoy a selection of Christmas stories and poems read by Mrs. Claus.
Other highlights include cookie decorating in a gingerbread house, snow in an Arctic igloo, games, snacks and making reindeer food with Santa’s elves. A food vendor will be onsite.
According to Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin, “A most unique igloo is currently under construction using the frame of a recycled trampoline.” She added, “Members of the Friends of Highlands Hammock and park volunteers have also been busy creating new photo boards where children can pose for family holiday pictures.”
The Hammock North Pole begins at 6 p.m. with the last tram departing from the picnic area at 7:45 p.m. returning by 9 p.m. Participation is limited, so advance registration must be completed and tickets purchased through Eventbrite. For ticket assistance, please call (863) 381- 4912.
Tickets are required for every person. Ticket cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children aged 12 and younger. All proceeds benefit park improvements through the Friends of Highlands Hammock. Park entry fees are waived for event participants after 5 p.m.
Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.
Sherwin closed by remarking, “I do hope that families who have not yet attended will join us this year and those who attended the first and second years will return again this December. I have seen kids embrace the excitement, joy and enchantment of the Hammock North Pole. It is truly an event which young children will remember and cherish when they look back at memories of Christmas.”