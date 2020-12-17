Boyz II Men once sang, “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.” We find ourselves now doing that very thing again. Far too often we’ve stood at these gates. Weeping, wondering and remembering.
Saturday, Dec. 12, country music superstar Charley Frank Pride passed away in Dallas, Texas at the age of 86. The cause of death, reportedly complications from the COVID-19 virus.
It’s difficult to find a word these days that hasn’t been overused. “Superstar,” “Legend,” “Icon.” Pride was all of those things and many others as well. Talented, to say the least. He was also an athlete. He was resilient. He was hardworking. He was a pioneer and a trailblazer.
In a tweet dated Dec. 13, country artist Darius Rucker said, “My heart is so heavy. Charlie Pride was an icon, a legend and any other word you wanna use for his greatness. He destroyed barriers and did things that no one had ever done. But today I’m thinking of my friend. Heaven just got one of the finest people I know. I miss and love you CP.”
Pride was born March 18, 1934 in Sledge, Mississippi to sharecroppers Tessie Stewart Pride and Mack Pride, Sr. Although the road had many twists and turns, Charley would go on to become country music’s first Black superstar as well as the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Pride first thought baseball would be his future. He spent time early on playing professional baseball, mostly on farm teams and in various semi-pro leagues.
After a stint serving in the Army, working in a smelting plant, and his unsuccessful attempts to break into baseball, Pride came to Nashville in 1963 and recorded some demo records.
On August 16, 1965, after hearing those demos, Jack Clement produced Pride at RCA Records, Studio B. At that time famed country music legend Chet Atkins was the head of RCA Records country music division. Atkins was so impressed with the young singer that he signed him to a recording contract.
Between 1967 and 1987, Pride delivered 52 Top 10 country hits, 29 of those reached No. 1. He became RCA Records’ top-selling country artist and the label’s second best-selling artist behind Elvis Presley. In his career Pride had 67 singles in the charts.
His first single to reach the charts was Clement’s composition “Just Between You and Me,” in 1966. According to charleypride.com, it went Top 10, and five of his subsequent six releases went Top 5. In 1969, he had his first No. 1 with “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me).” From then on, until his chart successes began tapering off in the mid-1980s, most of his RCA singles hit No.1 rarely ranking less than Top 5. His albums routinely were certified gold, signifying half a million copies.
The singer is best known for his 1971 hit single “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’.” It spent five weeks at No. 1 on the country charts. It was also his only top-40 hit reaching number 21 on the pop charts and the top 10 of the Adult Contemporary charts as well.
Other major hits for Pride included “(I’m So) Afraid Of Losing You Again,” “Is Anybody Goin’ To San Antone,” and “Mountain of Love.” He won the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award in 1971, Male Vocalist of the Year in 1971 and 1972, and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.
Other awards Pride amassed in his amazing career were four Grammy Awards for: 1971 Best Sacred Performance (“Do You Think To Pray”), 1971 Best Gospel Performance (“Let Me Live”), 1972 Best Country Performance, Male (“Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs”) and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.
In 1973, The American Music Awards gave Pride an award for Favorite Country Album- “A Sun Shiney Day’’ and the award for Favorite Male Country Artist. In 1976 he would win the Favorite Male Country artist award again.
In 1993 Pride became a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000.
Pride was the husband of Ebby Rozene Cohran Pride. His children are Carlton Kraig Pride, Charles Dion Pride, and Angela Rozene Pride. His grandchildren are Carlton Kraig Pride, Jr., Malachi Pride, Syler Pride, Ebby Pride, and Arrentino Vassar. His two great-grandchildren are Skyler Pride and Carlton Kraig Pride, III. he is preceded in death by brothers Jonas McIntyre, Mack Pride, Jr., Louis Pride, Edward Pride, and Joe L. Pride, and by sister Bessie Chambers. He leaves behind siblings Harmon Pride, Stephen Pride, Catherine Sanders, and Maxine Pride, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
It’s so hard to say goodbye.