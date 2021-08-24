SEBRING — Do you know how many miles of roadway Highlands County maintains? How about the number of bridges or miles of sidewalk?
If you don’t, that’s OK. The Board of County Commissioners has the right man on the job for those responsibilities and more. If you don’t already know Jonathan Harrison, just know this about him: He is dedicated to our community.
Harrison, who was born and raised in Lake Placid, earned his associate degree from South Florida State College. He then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University.
He began his career with the county 13 years ago as a laborer within the Road & Bridge Department. He eventually gained experience in most R&B operations through his other roles as an equipment operator, a road construction inspector, and as a road maintenance supervisor. Now, Harrison serves as director of the department.
Harrison oversees the functions of all Road & Bridge operations. This includes right of way maintenance, asphalt plant production, asphalt resurfacing, and road construction. Invasive Plant Management and Natural Resources operations also fall under his responsibility.
“I thoroughly enjoy my job and consider it a benefit to be able to collaborate with other county departments to provide services to the public and make our home a place to be proud of,” he said.
And about those miles of roadways and sidewalks and number of bridges. The Road & Bridge Department maintains approximately 1,195 miles of roadway and drainage, 36 bridges, 29 miles of sidewalk, and over three miles of guardrail.
While Harrison is still certified to drive the department’s heavy equipment, he doesn’t get to do that too much in his current role. However, he is known to visit some of the county’s job sites where he, as he says, “pulls his boss card and kicks someone off the loader or excavator for a bit so I can keep my skills fresh.”
Road & Bridge has 107 employees and while he knows he cannot directly engage with each one every day, Harrison’s goal is to “not become out of touch.” Maintaining a connection with his employees and showing that he is supportive of them and their roles within the department is a cornerstone of his leadership.
“I can only be successful as director if I promote a positive culture among my employees,” he said. “Their success and work experience are very important to me.
“I believe showing them that I care and am invested in their work experience will be reciprocated, leading us all to be successful in our respective roles,” Harrison said.
A fun fact about Harrison is he says if didn’t have his current job, he would want to be an economist because he thoroughly enjoys the collection and analyzing of data.
“Researching and compiling information (especially relative to employment, inflation, market trends) for forecasting is fascinating to me,” he said. “I am an analytical thinker, so I would consider it an enjoyable occupation working for the state or federal government in such a role.”
His proudest work accomplishment? “Obtaining the director position and continuing to work alongside the great employees of Road & Bridge,” he said.
He also focuses on community outside of work. In his spare time, he volunteers through his church and contributes to local and other mission efforts.
“I consider it an honor to have continued my career with the county,” he said. “Our goal is to deliver a safe and dependable transportation system for the residents of Highlands County and implement quality maintenance functions.”