This home is located at 2040 Hawks Landing Place in Sebring. It is priced at $619,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed - Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Privacy abounds in this serene, wooded two-acre setting in the gated community of Hawks Landing Preserve. As you pull into the long private driveway, you’ll be taken aback by the lovely landscaping and curb appeal of this home. But just wait until you walk around the sidewalk. The magnificent front entrance is graced with four gorgeous columns and an arched ceiling in this welcoming exterior foyer.
Step inside this four-bedroom plus office/four-bath home through the custom double front doors to be greeted by the large living room with 12-foot ceilings and a wall of French doors and windows overlooking the lanai and back yard.
The kitchen is truly a chef’s dream with its upgraded appliances including a cooktop with stainless hood vent, double wall ovens and wall microwave. Extensive cherry cabinetry including a center island with vegetable sink and granite counters give it an elegant old-world feel. A breakfast bar that could seat 5 or 6 separate the kitchen from the family room. Entertaining will be a breeze with the butler’s pantry that has doorways from the kitchen to the formal dining room and a pass-thru to the living room.
The expansive covered lanai has a lovely view of the landscaped back yard and can be accessed from several rooms in the home.
The owners retreat has double tray ceiling, quad French doors with built-in blinds to the lanai and boasts two walk-in closets with custom shelving. You'll feel you've walked into a high-end spa when you enter the bath with double cherry vanities, a round “sani-jet” jetted tub and glass-enclosed shower. There are four arched windows letting in the natural light without sacrificing privacy.
Adjacent to the owners retreat is an office with coffered ceilings and double French doors. On the other side of the home are three more Bedrooms, two with en-suite baths and a hall bath. The fourth bedroom is huge and is currently set up as a media room. With its private bath and sliding glass doors to its own patio, this would make a fantastic in-law suite.
An abundance of architectural features in this home includes crown moldings, arched opening, niches, recessed lighting, 10-foot and 12-foot ceilings, plantation shutters and Hunter Douglas blinds.
Additional features of this like-new home include wiring for security system, surround sound, and whole house generator. It is pre-engineered for a swimming pool should the new owners desire one. You’ll love the barrel tile roof, a three-car garage, and double-paned, impact-resistant windows.
This lovely custom home, built by Bevis Construction in 2012, has 3,959 square feet of living area with 5,566 total square footage. It is situated on 2.04 acre.
