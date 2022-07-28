A household electronics and hazardous waste mobile collection amnesty day is set for Saturday, Aug. 6. The event is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What to Bring:
-Automotive fluids and batteries, herbicides, propane tanks (25 lbs), cleaners, household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.), rechargeable household batteries, fertilizers, latex and oil-based paints, smoke detectors, fluorescent lamps and mercury-containing devices, paint removers and thinners, solvents, fungicides, pesticides, wood preservatives, gas (old gas and old gas cans), pool chemicals.
What not to bring:
-Biological/Infectious waste, explosives, radioactive waste, empty paint cans, tires.
How to package and transport chemicals:
1. Do NOT mix chemicals together.
2. Keep products in original labeled containers, if possible.
3. Place containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage.
4. Place leaky container in clear plastic bag and transport in box with newspaper.
5. Put boxes in trunk or in back of vehicle away from passengers.
Directions
Sumter County Fairgrounds
7620 SR 471 Bushnell, FL 33513