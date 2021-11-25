SEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Highlands County Tennis Association had 46 tennis players participate in their 11th Annual Turkey Tennis Tournament at the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring.
Players ranged in ages from 9 to 88. In the spirit of the season six teams were named, Gobblers, Pilgrims, Drumsticks, Cranberries, Pumpkins and Drumsticks led by a team captain. Teams were divided evenly. Each played two or three eight game sets with a different team member.
The winning team, The Pumpkins, with each player gobbling up a $15 gift certificate were led by captain Jackie Lackey. They included adults, Jeff Gwynne, Lynda Hahn, Ray Smith, Tom Meisenheimer and youngsters, Dakota Brown and Brandon Pineda.
Club member Linda Wohlers chaired the event. After the winners were announced, Grill Masters Mike Rafferty and Roger Lynch cooked and served hot dogs and hamburgers. They christened the new club grill donated by The Home Depot. Club members made or donated entrees which included, apples, bananas, oranges, salads, baked beans, muffins, donuts, pasta, and desserts galore.
The Turkey tournament was the first of four other events sponsored by the club each season. Upcoming weekend tournaments include Memorial, Valentine’s, Luck of the Draw and Bye Bye Birdie. Proceeds are awarded as scholarships to area high school tennis players planning to pursue higher education. The 100 tennis club members are year round residents, snowbirds and our Canadian neighbors.
The Thakkar Tennis Center is owned and operated by the Highlands County Tennis Association. Club professional is Horace Watkis. Watkis offers private lessons. Last summer over 138 youth participated in his camps and 30 in his current after school program. Club President T. C. Lackey said, “Junior tournaments have been held every month since last May with two more tournaments to be held Dec. 4th and 11th.”
The center recently was awarded and hosted the National Father-Son Clay Court Championships which drew the top father/son teams from throughout the entire United States.
The center includes six clay courts, two bathrooms, an air conditioned club house with Wi-Fi, kitchen, TV, couches, lounge chairs, a viewing deck, office and parking. Plans are in process to build four Pickleball Courts which already have county, city and Country Club of Sebring approval.
The center is open to the public. 2022 daily court fees are $15 per person for non members and $10 for HCTA members. HCTA yearly membership is $50 single and $75 family. Unlimited yearly court fees are $400 payable in January of each year. Visit www.highlandscountytennisassociation.org for more information.