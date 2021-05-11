SEBRING — The Highlands County Tennis Association is located at the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring. It is the only facility in Highlands County with clay courts as well as a staff professional. Horace Watkis manages the facility as well as teaches adults and youth the fine art of tennis. He offers summer youth camps. He can be reached at 863-414-2164.
The courts are open to the public for a daily court fee. Annual court fees are $325 for adults and $50 for those under the age of 25. HCTA fee is $45 for an individual and $60 for a family. The annual fee gives players unlimited yearly play time.
The Association holds many fun club tournaments throughout the season. The tournaments fees are used to present yearly scholarships to Highlands County senior high school tennis players going on to higher education.
On April 29, club member Barbara McCarthy presented four $500 scholarships to Lake Placid senior high school tennis players at the school’s annual awards night. They were Lauren Chapman, Rachael Peitz, Cole Dunlop and Faith Zane.
On May 5, the club held a pizza and recognition party for the players and students. The following Sebring high school players were honored: Robert Matos, Trace Lackey, Johnny Rogers, Kobe Labra, Mikhos Torralba and Mara Pepper.
The Thakkar Center offers opportunities for players of all ages to find the competition and a group that plays many days a week that best meets their current ability.
The club has over 100 members made up of full time residents as well as seasonal snowbirds from throughout the United States and Canada. Members range in age from 6 years to over 90.
The center boasts six clay courts, a club house, spotless bathroom facilities, ample parking and a viewing deck. Cups, cold water and hand sanitizers are placed at each court daily.
It is indeed a fun place for tennis lovers to get together, meet new friends and hone their backhand and drop shots.