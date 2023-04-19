The Highlands Art League is again offering ten weeks of its popular “Kid’s Summer Art Camp.” This summer the Art League has added an afternoon of pottery for the kids in most of its weekly sessions. Instructor Darian Dumont taught adult and children’s pottery at the Art League over 15 years ago and has returned to continue teaching this fun and popular skill. Her adult pottery classes have filled up quickly and this summer Darian will teach our young campers in afternoon sessions. Clay, glazes, and kilns are ready to go, and kids will bring home some fantastic ceramic pieces they have created themselves.
Working parents benefit from the art camp hours of 7:30 am to 5:30 pm this summer because they can drop off their children before work and pick them up after work. At $150 per week, the Art League points out that this is cheaper than most childcare options while offering more benefits and activities than other local summer art camps.
Many of the weekly sessions include a free lunch from the Highlands County School District while they are available. All sessions include snacks. Campers are not indoors all day. Outdoor games and physical activities at the Lake Jackson waterfront park, where the Sebring Art Center is located, are a great way to give the kids a break from indoor art activities.
Weekly themes will include: Lost in Space, Animal Planet, Arts & Crafts, Cartoon Days, Under the Sea, Born in the USA, STEM, Color Magic, and Nature. Art League instructors and teenage volunteers getting community service hours are chosen for their teaching experience and undergo a background check before qualifying for Art Camp. Last year the Art League expanded its summer art camp with longer hours, free lunches, and more weeks and the community response was overwhelming. Many parents who registered their children for only a week or two found that their kids wanted to continue camp, so they signed them up for more. According to Camp Director Marcia Davis, “Art camp was so successful last year that we have rearranged the classrooms of the art center and added instructors to increase our enrollment. We think we can double the number of kids we had last year and that’s great for Sebring families.”
The Highlands News-Sun is a major sponsor of the Highlands Art League’s “Kid’s Summer Art Camp.” For more information go online at www.highlandsartleague.org, call the Highlands Art League office at 863-385-5312, or email manager@highlandsartleague.org. Registration and payment can be done online on the Art League’s new website.