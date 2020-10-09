Roseann Kiefer, Lampe & Kiefer, Paramedic Sponsor
When I was approached to be a sponsor for the Highlander Awards, I immediately chose “Paramedic”.
Highlands County paramedics are highly educated and trained health care professionals. They work hard and tirelessly in often stressful and demanding situations.
They provide excellent emergency care whether they’re responding to major accidents or life-threatening illnesses.
The citizens of Highlands County can rest assured that if they need quick and competent emergency care, they will receive it from our local paramedics.
Congratulations, Lance DuVall!
Roseann Kiefer
Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center is Highlands County’s oldest established hearing aid company. We provide comprehensive hearing assessments and are experts in hearing care technology and services.