SEBRING — Marty Rubin once said, “Travel does not become an adventure until we leave ourselves behind.”
Next week, Visit Sebring, working with its partners, will give insight to local tourism stakeholders on how to inspire that adventure. It’s not as complicated as one might think, said Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the Visit Sebring, the marketing arm of the Tourist Development Council. It can be anything
“It doesn’t have to be jumping out of airplanes anymore,” Hartt said. “[It’s] anything that will attract people or something outside of their normal experience.”
On Nov. 4 and 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., VISIT FLORIDA and the Adventure Travel and Trade Association (ATTA) will hold an “AdventureEDU” program at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring, in an effort to strengthen the capacity and draw of Florida’s unique rural destinations amid the competition for travelers’ attention, using whatever they have.
“Adventure is not what it used to be,” Hartt said. “Some people have never gone fishing, been on an airboat or gone horseback riding.”
Airboats and horses might play a part in daily work or weekend recreation for some in Florida’s Heartland, but for those traveling in from the coast, out of state or out of the country, it may be brand new.
Hartt jokes that even going to the grocery store in April last year was an adventure.
“Our whole perception on what’s an adventure has changed,” she said.
Hartt first learned of this program at a conference in Steinhatchee, on the south end of Florida’s Big Bend coast. She told organizers there they could use the program here, in South Central Florida, and got signatures from stakeholders in Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Martin and St. Lucie counties to request a local event.
VISIT FLORIDA’s itinerary stated that the first day will introduce stakeholders to current trends shaping the global travel marketplace, the profile and behavior of today’s adventure traveler and specific opportunities to position the brand of “Unexplored Florida” as an attractive adventure travel destination. Seminars on the second day will help stakeholders to design adventurous travel itineraries for potential travelers, with the goal of surpassing their expectations.
The full program brochure is available online at bit.ly/3wsfJLB. Those who plan to stay overnight at Inn on the Lakes can call the hotel directly at 863-471-9400 and mention the Adventure EDU program for a discounted rate.
Various COVID protocols will be in place, by encouraging social distancing and facial coverings, but also by having tables spread out with just six seats to a table. Color-coded wristbands will let people indicate their proximity and physical contact comfort levels. Also, the meet-and-greet event will be outside, weather permitting.
Participants will receive hand sanitizer in their registration bags. Anyone who is not feeling well is advised not to travel to the training.
The registration deadline is 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. For the link, email Hartt at casey@visitsebring.com.