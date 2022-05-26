SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency approved a 20-year loan for $6 million at 4% with Truist Bank. The CRA will consolidate its $1.5 million debt from a previous loan with the new loan.
Committee members tossed around the idea of whether they should borrow less but ultimately the board didn’t want to come up short and approved the $6 million loan for upcoming projects, such as the Waterfront Project.
The Waterfront Project was a key component in the City of Sebring’s Redevelopment Masterplan in 1991, but sat on the back burner for years. Finally, decades later the Waterfront design draft was approved by the City Council, allowing the CRA to move ahead with the project.
“How long has it been … 30 years,” said George Hensley, former Sebring mayor. Hensley was the sitting mayor when the redevelopment master plan was presented by the Kimley-Horn firm in 1991.
Hensley acknowledged the hard work and effort that went into the planning of the design provided by Kimley-Horn, but it was more of a “wish list.”
The former mayor came prepared Monday night with a list of suggestions for the board to consider.
“Instead of two public restrooms – we have one. Keep the pavilions that we have instead of replacing them. They’re in good shape. Maybe leave the seawall where it’s at,” he said.
Trimming down the “wish list,” Hensley suggested removing the parking lot at the bottom and using it as green space for concerts. Instead of two beaches, have one single beach area.
Hensley stated people have called him at home voicing their concerns about tearing down the Jack Stroup Civic Center. He understood the community’s desire to keep the memory of Jack Stroup alive, and possibly naming the park after Jack Stroup, but it needs to come down.
“It’s got to go,” said Board member Rachel Lovett. The Civic Center is not a huge revenue source and that was the purpose of the CRA, to bring money in.
Vice-Chair Kelly Cosgrave wanted to know if they could do an overlay so they could see what the designs would look like with changes. One project in the plan is a Splash Pad they all wanted to keep.
Chairman David Leidel said they would contact the city and county who bear the responsibility for the improvements to the storm water system and any other underground utility work.
“It’s a good first step,” Hensley adding that at some point the board will have to make financial decisions to move forward. Hensley informed the board he will be taking his suggestions to the next City Council meeting.