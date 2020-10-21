Residents should be confident state officials are working to ensure voters can exercise their democratic rights in this election season – whether in person or by mail.
And for many – especially those older, reliable voters – having multiple options is a most welcome development.
Vote early in person at a polling place. Early voting polls in Highlands County open Thursday.
Vote by mail and dropping the ballot in a mailbox.
Voting by mail and dropping the ballot in a designated “drop box.”
Voting in person on Nov. 3.
Voters will have to make a personal decision about which of these options works best for them. The good news is, a record number of people are going to participate in democracy this election season.
It definitely helps increase voter participation by having so many ways for people to cast their votes. And it should encourage voters to know state officials are taking seriously the risk associated with voting during a pandemic. They are aware many elderly people and those with health conditions will not stand in long lines or pick up the same pen hundreds of other people touched on election day.
Surfaces will be regularly wiped down, poll workers will wear masks and the pens will be disinfected for those who don’t bring their own.
But voters should keep in mind, going to the polls during a pandemic entails some risks.
That’s why it’s important for voters who show up at the polls to do their part to protect themselves and others: wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently.
