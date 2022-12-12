Construction of a $126,000 dog park in downtown Winter Haven should start some time in 2023.
“Now you can go let the dogs out,” Winter Haven Parks, Recreation and Culture Department Director Julie Adams said.
Once built, it would be the second dog park in the city.
The downtown dog park, which has yet to be named, will be located adjacent to the Winter Haven Area Transit bus terminal, west of the Chain of Lakes Trail, and north of Avenue E NW.
“Does it have grass and does it have shade,” Mayor Brad Dantzler asked.
The dog park will be an off-leash, fenced-in area of about 7,000 square feet. The dog park will feature benches, picnic tables and sail-like shade structures. A canopy tree also provides some shade, city officials said.
Commissioner Brian Yates suggested a tree be planted where the shade sail will be located so that one day it will be natural shade.
Pocket Park, the only dog park in Winter Haven, was built not long ago in the Lake Ashton area. Pocket Park has a segmented dog park, meaning there are fenced areas for large and small dogs.
Dogs who visit the proposed dog park downtown will have to share the space, which will feature dog drinking and washing stations.