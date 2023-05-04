FT. MYERS – The Hero Comic Con will soar through the air May 5-7 at Caloosa Sound Convention Center and Amphitheater, 1375 Monroe St., Ft. Myers.
The event is slated for 4-9 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $50 for a weekend pass for all three days if ordered online or $65 at the door. Friday pass is $20, Saturday is $25 and Sunday is $20. To order tickets or to obtain more information, go to www.theheroconvention.com.
A live amphitheater performance will be Saturday by actress/singer Adassa who starred on Disney’s “Encanto” and singer Jennifer Cihi. Others making appearances are actor Sam Jones who starred in “Flash Gordon;” James O’Barr creator of “The Crow;” actor Spencer Wilding of “Star Wars,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Dr. Who;” actor Dmitrious Bistrevsky of “Obi Wan Kenobi,” “The Mandalorian” and “Kinderfanger;” actor C. Andrew Nelson from “The Empire Strikes Back Special Edition;” actor Tait Fletcher from “The Mandalorian,” “Book of Boba Fett” and “John Wick;” singer/songwriter Stan Bush from “Transformers The Movie;” voice actor Paul Eiding from “Metal Gear Solid,” “Transformers” and “Incredibles 2;” voice actor Chuck Huber from “Dragon Ball Z,” “My Hero Academia” and “Fairy Tail;” and voice actor Joshua Seth from “Digimon,” “Akira” and “Cowboy Bebop.”
There will be a Hero Con Cosplay Contest, cosplay guests, artists, vendors, a Hero Comic Con Car Show on Saturday and Sunday, a Lip Sync Battle on Saturday, photo opportunities, food trucks and Amateur Amphitheater performances on Saturday and Sunday.