The goalkeeper guards the net as girls take part in the first day of tryouts for the Fort Walton Beach High School girls’ soccer team in Fort Walton Beach on Oct. 10, 2012. Facing blowback, the leader of Florida’s high school sports association is backing away from using a permission form that requires female athletes to disclose their menstrual history. The association’s board is meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, to vote on whether to adopt a new recommendation that most personal information revealed on a medical history form be left at the doctor’s office and not stored at school.