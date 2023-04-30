Local teams from Highlands County competed in the Class 2A District 11 track and field meet Wednesday afternoon in Lake Placid. Lake Placid High School finished fourth in boys and girls while Avon Park High School came in eighth for both categories.
Between those two programs, a total of 20 showcased enough to qualify for the Class 2A Region 3 meet on May 3. The eight schools competing in the Class 2A District 11 meet were Avon Park (AVPK), Lake Placid (LKPD), DeSoto County (DSTO), Hardee County (HAR), Booker (BOOK), Cardinal Mooney (CKMY), Bayshore (BYSH) and Lemon Bay (LMBY).
For districts, an athlete or a relay team advances to the regional meet by finishing in the top four spots of an event. The meet for Region 3 of Class 2A takes place on the campus of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater. The results for the local athletes and teams that advanced are as follows :
Boys’ 100 meter dash
1. Jayson Evans (BOOK), 10.92; 2. Rolant Simon (HAR), 10.96; 3. Keveun Mason (LKPD), 11.10; and 4. Sean Scurry (CDMY), 11.26.
Boys’ 200 meter dash
1. Jayson Evans (BOOK), 27.74; 2. Keveun Mason (LKPD), 22.41; 3. Sean Scurry (CDMY), 22.88; and 4. Ethan Grossenbacher (LMBY), 22.99.
400 meter
Boys: 1. Jayson Evans (BOOK), 51.35; 2. D’Ylyn-Nikym Anderson (LKPD), 52.21; 3. Lucas Hassler (CDMY), 54.15; and 4. Treyton Barbosa (HAR), 54.77.
Girls: 1. Madison Tieu (LMBY), 1:02.42; 2. Ka’Naya Madison (LKPD), 1:05.11; 3. Ke’Nise Madison (LKPD), 1:05.56; and 4. Ashley Tharp (HAR), 1:05.87.
Boys’ 800 meter
1. Gage Hassler (CDMY), 2:05.06; 2. Sean Perry (LMBY), 2:06.08; 3. D’Ylyn-Nikym Anderson (LKPD), 2:06.36; and 4. Caleb Nadaskay (HAR), 2:11.24.
Girls’ 1600 meter
1) Carlyn Bobo (LKPD) — 5:28.53 2) Addison Dempsey (CDMY) — 5:34.06 3) Mackenzie Martin (LMBY) — 5:39.51 4) Michelle Merida (DSTO) — 6:11.84
3200 meter
Boys: 1. Sean Perry (LMBY), 10:43.47; 2. Ron Marquette (LMBY), 11:00.79; 3. Jacob Duncan (HAR), 12:13.14; and 4. Andrew Murray (LKPD), 13:04.06.
Girls: 1. Addison Dempsey (CDMY), 11:30.34; 2. Carlyn Bobo (LKPD), 12:06.98; 3. Erin Carley (LMBY), 13:37.72; and 4. Sofia Gatto (LMBY), 14:23.98.
Boys’ 110 meter hurdles
1. Jamari Mays (BOOK), 16.68; 2. Junior Pierre (HAR), 16.77; 3. Haden Skellet (LMBY), 16.89; and 4. Damarion Mitchell (LKPD), 16.96.
Girls’ 100 meter hurdles
1. Ibre Edwards (BOOK), 16.19; 2. Chloe LeBlanc (LKPD), 17.06; 3. Danaelle Pierre (HAR), 19.17; and 4. Teraje Walker (LKPD), 19.50.
400 meter hurdles
Boys: 1. Jamari Mays (BOOK), 59.38; 2. Damarion Mitchell (LKPD), 1:00.31; 3. Haden Skellet (LMBY), 1:02.59; and 4. Daniel Smith (LKPD), 1:05.23.
Girls: 1. Chloe LeBlanc (LKPD), 1:06.17; 2. Ibre Edwards (BOOK), 1:11.30; 3. Jazmin Smith (LMBY), 1:17.57; and 4. Eve Hare (CDMY), 1:17.72.
Boys’ 4 x 100 meter relay
1. Hardee, 43.81; 2. Lemon Bay, 44.12; 3. Lake Placid, 44.46; and 4. Cardinal Mooney, 46.68.
4 x 400 meter relay
Boys: 1. Cardinal Mooney, 3:40.60; 2. Hardee, 3:40.63; 3. Lake Placid, 3:59.21; and 4. DeSoto County, 4:17.11.
Girls: 1. Cardinal Mooney, 4:20.10; 2. Lake Placid, 4:26.84; 3. Hardee, 4:39.44; and 4. Lemon Bay, 4:46.65.
Boys’ 4 x 800 meter relay
1. Cardinal Mooney, 9:04.11; 2. Hardee, 9:11.15; 3. Lemon Bay, 9:53.56; and 4. Lake Placid, 10:04.89.
High jump
Boys: 1. Jace Huber (LMBY), 1.87 meter; 2. Randy Wilson (CDMY), 1.72 meter; 3. Jose Silva (AVPK), 1.67 meter; and 4. Elias Gambrell (LMBY), 1.67 meter.
Girls: 1. Presley Engelauf (LMBY), 1.52 meter; 2. Paige Justice (HAR), 1.47 meter; 3. Mallory Green (AVPK), 1.42 meter; and 4. Natalee Brown (LMBY), 1.42 meter.
Girls’ pole vault
1. Chloe LeBlanc (LKPD), 2.70 meter; 2. Grace Hronich (CDMY), 2.70 meter; 3. Presley Engelauf (LMBY), 2.25 meter; and 4. Genesis Chavez (HAR), 2.25 meter.
Boys’ long jump
1. Blake Ahlers (LMBY), 6.07 meter; 2. Joshua Blanc (BYSH), 6.00 meter; 3. D.J. Bullard (LKPD), 5.95 meter; and 4. Justin Felty (DSTO), 5.89 meter/