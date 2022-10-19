LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Highlands County Chargers youth football league, held their homecoming games against the Clearwater Jr. Tornadoes at Roger Scarborough Memorial Field in Lake Placid.
The Chargers held homecoming during their last home games of the year and named homecoming kings and queens in all divisions.
Reggie Jones, Highlands County Chargers commissioner, stated, “We like to do this once a year to show the kids how much we appreciate them and their dedication to the league, it’s all about them.”
The 2022 Highlands County Chargers Kings and Queens are:
- Rookie: King: Jarian Gibbs, Queen: Mikaela Colon, Princess: Kimbella Robinson
- Freshman: King: Everett Peart, Queen: Saleiah Dunbar
- Sophomore: King: Maxton White, Queen: Dabria White
- Junior: King: Steven Camble, Queen: Esmeralda Hernandez
- Senior: King: Antayvion Bostic, Queen: Alyssa Cruz
The Highlands County Chargers Sophomore team improved to 3-4 after Saturday’s 35-0 win.
The Chargers came out in full force and quickly got two points with a safety by Jaden Camble (33) only a few minutes into the first quarter. With possession of the ball the Chargers overpowered the Tornadoes gaining another 6 points on a touchdown by Joshua Patterson (4). The Chargers added the extra point with the kick, giving them a 9-point lead. Halfway through the first, Lamarion Outing (10) got possession back for the Chargers with a forced fumble and ultimately they were able to score another touchdown by Makai Newkirk (21).
After many attempts from the Clearwater Jr Tornadoes to move the ball down the field they just couldn’t contend with the force of the Chargers. Traylon Toney (11) scored the third touchdown of the game with Johnathan Davidson (32) getting the extra-point. The Tornadoes would get one more chance to get on the board before the half but Earnest Turner (18) intercepted the ball, gaining possession for the Chargers. Jayden Camble (33) was able to run it in, in the next play, bringing the halftime score to 28-0.
Joshua Patterson (4) scored his second touchdown in the third quarter giving the Chargers another six points and with a good kick for the extra-point, making the score 35-0 at the end of the third.
Close to the end of the fourth quarter the Tornadoes were down near the Charger end zone, on the 5-yard line, getting ready to score. The ball was snapped and the Tornadoes quarterback was in position to throw when London McCray (5) got the sack, leaving the final score at 35-0.
The Highlands County Chargers Junior team increased their record to 5-2 with a blowout win of 50-0 over the Tornadoes. The Juniors have already secured a spot in the playoffs.
The Senior team ended the season with a 2-4-1 record with a final score of 26-6. Highlands County Charger Senior Damarquis Brown, aka Skeet, played an outstanding game with three touchdowns.
The Rookie and Freshmen teams did not play games however both ended the season being number one in their divisions and have also secured spots in the playoffs.