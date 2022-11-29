LAKELAND — In their first year in the Florida Elite Football League, the Highlands County Chargers sent three teams to the league’s Super Bowl game, winning two of them.
The Highlands County Chargers Rookie team started the day against the Palmetto Pride and late in the first half, the Pride held a 6-0 lead. Joshua Olds nearly tied the game before the half ended with a 50-yard run around the left side before he was tracked down by the Palmetto defense as the final seconds ticked off to end the first half.
Both offenses struggled in the third quarter and both defenses dominated the action until late in the third quarter, when Olds busted around the right side for 67 yards and an apparent touchdown. A flag on the field brought the ball back to the 20 as the third quarter after the next play.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Jorian Gibbs swept around the left side, outrunning the defense for an 18-yard touchdown to tie the game at 6-6.
The Chargers had a chance to win the game during regulation, getting the ball on the Pride’s 33. They ran nine plays and ran off over four minutes as they faced a fourth and 15 at Palmetto’s 20 yard line. Deontrae White nearly picked up the first down, falling just short with a 12-yard run that ended the Chargers’ drive at the eight yard line.
Highlands County scored on their first possession in overtime, on a 23-yard run by Gibbs to put the Chargers up 12-6.
The Pride still had one more chance and converted a second and 18 on a 21-yard pass play to reach the Chargers’ eight. The Chargers’ defense held firm, three straight plays for a loss and no gain on fourth down secured the Super Bowl Championship by a final score of 12-6 for the Highlands County Chargers Rookie team.
Jorian Gibbs was named the Most Valuable Player for the game.
The Highlands County Chargers Freshman team fell short in its bid for a Super Bowl title against a tough Countryside Jr Cougar Freshman team, 34-0.
With the day split even for the Highlands County teams, the Chargers ended their day on a positive note as the Highlands County Chargers Junior team beat the Ocala Thunder 34-24, to earn the Highlands County Chargers Youth Football organization their second championship of the day.