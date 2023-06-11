Highlands Farmers Market in Avon Park has changed its hours of operation to accommodate those early shoppers.
The new market hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting today, Sunday at Arbuckle Creek Farms, 6270 E. Arbuckle Road, Avon Park. It is open every Sunday. Last Sunday, they were not able to be open due to a private event scheduled but from here on they plan to be open every Sunday.
According to Highlands Farmers Market coordinators, unless there are serious weather warnings or the weather becomes dangerous they will not be canceling the market. Rain or shine, it will be open.
As of Friday morning, the market was up to 21 vendors and growing so there will be plenty to choose from for those needing to do some shopping. The market only features food items and home grown products from Florida’s farmers.
For details, go to the Highlands Farmers Market Facebook page to follow details about the event. Highlands Farmers Market Coordinator Katharine Kochanski can be reached at 215-378-8360 if there are any questions. Keep in mind she will be working at the event on Sundays if the public tries to call her at that time. Text or leave a message.