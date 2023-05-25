The Highlands Farmers Market was scheduled to be a four-hour event on Sunday, May 21, but the opening day wrapped up in two hours after vendors sold out of products quickly.
Vehicles lined up at the gate at Arbuckle Creek Farms in Avon Park even before the noon opening. When the event staff opened the gate, hundreds of people poured in to quickly purchase whatever edible food items they could find.
“I can’t believe the turn out,” said event co-coordinator Jane Benham of Avon Park. “Almost every single vendor was sold out by 2 p.m. We were all shocked.”
Benham, owner of City Chicks Farming in Avon Park, worked two months with Katie Kochanski, owner of Double K Farm LLC just outside of Lorida, to plan this event to be a “true farmers market” by offering only edible items that are grown, harvested or made by Florida farmers.
Arbuckle Creek Farms, which is 80 acres owned by Hollie Raulerson, hosted the Highlands Farmers Market. This site is a multigenerational heritage homestead focused on raising heritage breed Florida Cracker Cattle, hosting intimate Farm to Table dinners and growing an array of organic-like vegetables.
It is a true farm complete with a parking lot out in the field where the cattle graze. Shoppers had to carefully walk from the field to avoid stepping in “cow pies” (manure) but it did not slow the herd of people down as they feasted on food items sold by food trucks and sampled items being sold by vendors from local farms. Most vendors offered small samples of their products to tempt the shoppers’ palates.
“The eggs sold out fast,” Benham explained to one customer.
In addition to eggs, shoppers were bagging up fresh fruits and vegetables, pastas, vegan sweets, honey, jams, pickled okra, meats and more. There were also several food trucks on site for everyone to grab a bite to eat. Kids also enjoyed the market by getting their faces painted.
“Hundreds of people attended. It was amazing,” Benham said. “Hopefully it can stay that way.”
The original plan for the market was to create a space of exclusiveness so there were only be one of each product. Benham stated that due to the volume of attendees they have thrown that concept out the window and will beef up the vendors and products to meet the demand.
“We are going to try to add a variety of food vendors while still keeping our standards,” Benham said. “We believe in being a true farmers market. Where everything is edible, grown or can be planted. So, we are still sticking to no homemade items, crafts, etc.”
In addition to adding new vendors, the current vendors are also stocking up on their items to be sold this Sunday. Benham said they are also ordering signage to help direct people.
New vendors coming this Sunday will include Tiffany Evans Margist with Margist Manor who offers seeds, edible plants, fruit trees, dried herbs and loose leaf teas. Mister Chris’ Coffee Gallery and Thankful Hearts Nutrition will be there as well serving up some beverages. Blossom & Brine Pickling will join the market offering a variety of pickles and other pickled vegetables. Gran Arepa will be there serving up their corn cakes filled with cheese.
Benham released some exciting news on Tuesday that the owners of Alday Farm in Ona will be coming out to this Sunday’s market but more importantly they are giving away at least 100 half-gallon jugs of raw cows milk. It will be a first come, first served basis and only one per family. They are a Florida 100% grass fed raw milk dairy.
There were 16 vendors signed up for the opening event and Benham hopes to have at least 20 this Sunday. They hope to gain more vendors to meet the demand of the public.
“We are adding plants, more eggs, dairy and shrimp,” Behham said.
This market will be open every Sunday throughout the summer. To get to the Arbuckle Creek Farms at 6270 E. Arbuckle Road, take State Road 64 east out of Avon Park toward the Avon Park Bombing Range.
Anyone wishing to find out about a vendor space, contact Benham at 772-410-7284 or Kochanski at 215-378-8360. The vendor fee is $10 each week.