SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park will honor the legacy of Charles R. Knight with multiple showings of the program “Charles R. Knight: The Artist Who Saw Through Time” in May. Presentations are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18; 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, and 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28. CCC Museum curator David Schmidt will reveal the extraordinary life of America’s foremost wildlife artist. Knight became internationally famous for his groundbreaking and authoritative paintings of dinosaurs, mammoths and cavemen.
Born in New York in 1874, Knight developed a passion for drawing animals as a child. A few years later, he could be found in the taxidermy department of the American Museum of Natural History where he taught himself anatomy by making meticulous studies of wild animals and their skeletal systems and musculature. Knight worked with Henry Fairfield Osborn, who created the museum’s Department of Vertebrate Paleontology, and Edward Drinker Cope, who had discovered some 1,115 prehistoric animal species, which amounted to a third of all those known at that time. They created visually dramatic and scientifically accurate displays which brought prehistoric creatures and the worlds they inhabited to life. Their efforts changed how museums exhibited their fossil collections.
During the 1920s, Knight completed three great murals of prehistoric life, which became the standard for portraying the age of dinosaurs and early man for the natural history museums in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. In the New Deal Era years, Knight worked as a Works Project Administration (WPA) artist, completing a mural of saber-toothed cats and mastodons for the Sebring Post Office in 1942. The mural was moved to the Sebring Public Library in 1994.
Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin said, “Anyone taking the tram tour or walking one of the Loop Road trails can easily imagine this hammock scene which captures ancient Florida.”
Visitors may also view the fossil shell of a giant land tortoise, a highly prized park artifact, which is on permanent display in the Hammock Inn concession. In life, the weight of the tortoise was estimated to have been greater than 500 lbs. Although the exact age of the tortoise was never determined, it is believed to have lived during the Ice Age.
Knight’s work also revolutionized the motion picture industry, marking the appearance of prehistoric animals in films from The Lost World to Jurassic Park.
“One need only think of the dinosaur sequence from Walt Disney’s Fantasia or the stop motion model animation of Ray Harryhausen in films such as The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms to see his influence. And when one thinks of all of the dinosaur models and toys for children, his impact has been exponential,” Sherwin continued.
Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 persons), $4 per single occupant vehicle, and $2 for bicyclists and pedestrians apply. Entry fees will are waived after 6 p.m. for visitors attending the May 18 evening program. Highlands Hammock is at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.