SEBRING -- Readers will remember the osprey whose maiden flight was interrupted by nesting material wrapped around its leg. Rather than soaring, the youngster was yanked back and left hanging 40 feet above the ground.
Lt. Daniel Lobozzo, chief of Sebring Fire Station 15, Greg Carr, firefighter EMT at Station 15 and Highlands County Animal Services arrived on the scene to rescue the fellow. Animal Control deputy Joseph Minshew and his fellow Animal Services officer Brandon Owens gently cut the dried grass tether from around the osprey’s left leg.
They then put the young bird -- who looked otherwise healthy, alert, and well fed -- into a small cage and drove him to the animal services compound near Sebring International Raceway. From there, the osprey was taken to the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, which takes care of eagles, ospreys, owls, crested caracara, and just about anything that flies and hunts with talons.
The Highlands News Sun called the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay to learn how “Bunjie” -- nicknamed thus by newspaper staff -- is getting along. Nancy Murrah, president of the Raptor Center says after a month of care and feeding, he is doing just fine. She expects him to be released into the wild before long, but does not yet know where.
First, Murrah says, the bird has to strengthen its wing and chest muscles. An osprey, like other raptors, has to provide enough lift to rise straight up with a fish or other prey item in its claws. It then finds a high perch to eat its meal. Bunjie’s development was interrupted that day in August.
“He is feisty and beginning to fly,” Murrah said. “The next step is the 100-foot flight cage.”
Bunjie required sophisticated technology to fix the leg when he first arrived at the center, she said. Because the grass tether created a raw trench around Bunjie’s left leg, he was first taken to Busch Gardens Animal Care Center in Tampa where a surgeon cleaned and stitched the wound. The veterinarian also used cold laser treatment to treat the wound.
“We do everything we can to prepare these birds for release,” she said.
The young osprey is eating well, too.
“We feed him fish, fresh mullet,” she said. “He likes the same fish he would find within three feet of the surface of a lake. He’s a good eater, which is unusual for an osprey in captivity.”
Bunjie, however, is not a permanent resident of the center and he has work to do.
“He has to be reconditioned for flight," she said. "In the 100-foot cage, he will practice going-from-the-ground-up conditioning,” she said. “It’s the same thing as an aircraft getting off the ground. Ospreys are one of the few raptors that hover; they have to be strong to do so.”
Murrah says Bunjie ("We don't name our birds," she says, understandably) is one of more than 100 ospreys the center will treat in a year.
"Overall, we help up to 1,200 birds a year, specializing in birds of prey, including birds in Hardee, Polk and Highlands counties," she said. "We have been fortunate to have volunteers in the middle of the state."
By the way, the center can use donations. Their website has a PayPal portal for donations: https://www.raptorcenteroftampa.org/donate/