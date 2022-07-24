This home is at 4080 Camp Shore Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $625,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise International.
Welcome to the extremely sought after Highlands Lakes Reserve private community. This is a rare opportunity to own a home already built.
This contemporary residence was masterfully created and designed to have the best of all the worlds. This home features 2,244 living square feet and a total of 2,706 square feet under roof. The great room floor plan allows you to capture the mesmerizing views of Lake Ruth. The exquisite finishes will be appreciated by the new owner. Every attention to detail was thoroughly thought out and created in this great room living concept.
The home features three bedrooms (one bedroom has built-ins for a desk and no closet), two bathrooms, under-air gym, and a two-car garage.
The floors are absolutely stunning hardwood engineered planks and are super luxurious looking.
The kitchen features quartz counter tops and high-end appliances, cabinets and fixtures.
All the lighting fixtures were carefully picked out to compliment the finishing touches of this property.
Cozy up in the great room to the built-in electric fireplace (could be used year round).
The screened enclosed lanai has a summer kitchen, perfect for those outdoor events. (There is space to put a pool and the brick pavers are easily removed and footers already in place).
The dock to Lake Ruth was constructed to allow you to enjoy the lake all year long and it has solar lights to light up in the evening. Throw your fishing line in and catch a bass right from your own dock.
You will have peace of mind with the hurricane impact windows (these are essentially bullet proof and no need to ever board up). There is a standing seam metal roof (75 years of life on this roof, huge insurance credit) and screen armor for the rear porch (this makes the open porch space protected up to 150 mph rated winds).
Highlands Lakes Reserve is a master planned community and has larger lots, gate-controlled access, underground utilities and more. There is nothing this homeowner has overlooked and not thought about. Ask about the extras sheet.
Offered by Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. Check out the 3D tour online or make your appointment to see this property today with Dawn at 863-381-0400.
MLS 288444