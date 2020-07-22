SEBRING — Highlands County's unemployment rate is up from last year, thanks to the pandemic, but local jobs officials hope to overcome that.
On Monday, the News Service of Florida reported unemployment rates for all Florida counties, ranging from almost 23% for Osceola County down to just 4.9% for LaFayette County.
That last number, 4.9%, was Highlands County's rate last year at this time, said Donna Doubleday, president/CEO of CareerSource Heartland. Now it's 9.2%.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely been a major factor in the near doubling of the local rate.
Some of it relates to the physical-distancing requirement, and some to whether or not people feel comfortable returning to stores and offices, as either customers or workers.
Restaurants, Doubleday said, have not opened to full occupancy. Some — like bars — remain closed by law. Still others can't open until they can get full occupancy, because they can't make their bills without a full dining room, Doubleday said.
Many stores also would normally not be hiring right now, Doubleday said, because their business slows down in the summer months.
People have been seeking jobs, she said, but many have said they aren't comfortable with the prospect of going into work with a steady rise of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
"Some folks who would normally be looking are not looking until they feel safe," Doubleday said.
As for what is going on to help encourage more employment, Doubleday said there are a lot of things already happening. She pointed to Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds that many businesses have already used, along with new funds recently approved for distribution through the county.
Doubleday said Highlands County still has businesses open, posting available jobs. Those who want jobs can contact CareerSource Heartland at 863-385-3672 to arrange a personal or virtual appointment.
When asked, Doubleday said there are telecommuting jobs available, but not many. Most jobs available right now require people to be present in an office, store or facility.
News Service reported that numbers are not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, which Doubleday said could account for some of that increase.
It's less than the average rate for the state while being 22nd on the list statewide. Twelve counties have double-digit unemployment, including Polk County at a rate higher than Broward or Miami-Dade.
Just five show less than 6% jobless rates, including DeSoto County at 5.9%.
Rates are as follows:
- Osceola County — 22.9%
- Orange County — 17.2%
- Lake County — 14.3%
- Polk County — 14.1%
- Broward County — 11.8%
- Miami-Dade County — 11.5%
- Hendry County — 10.9%
- Palm Beach County — 10.4%
- Seminole County — 10.3%
- Citrus County — 10.2%
- Hernando County — 10.2%
- St. Lucie County — 10%
- Monroe County — 9.9%
- Lee County — 9.8%
- Collier County — 9.7%
- Flagler County — 9.7%
- Indian River County — 9.7%
- Sumter County — 9.7%
- Volusia County — 9.7%
- Charlotte County — 9.4%
- Pasco County — 9.4%
- Putnam County — 9.3%
- Highlands County — 9.2%
- Hillsborough County — 9.1%
- Pinellas County — 9%
- Sarasota County — 8.8%
- Duval County — 8.6%
- Manatee County — 8.6%
- Brevard County — 8.5%
- Hardee County — 8.5%
- Marion County — 8.5%
- Hamilton County — 8.1%
- Martin County — 8%
- Escambia County — 7.9%
- Gadsden County — 7.6%
- Glades County — 7.5%
- Levy County — 7.5%
- Nassau County — 7.4%
- Leon County — 7.2%
- Bay County — 7.%
- Jackson County — 7.%
- Taylor County — 7.%
- Walton County — 7.%
- Columbia County — 7%
- Gulf County — 7%
- Okeechobee County — 7%
- St. Johns County — 7%
- Suwannee County — 7%
- Washington County — 7%
- Dixie County — 6.9%
- Madison County — 6.9%
- Bradford County — 6.8%
- Clay County — 6.8%
- Jefferson County — 6.8%
- Alachua County — 6.7%
- Holmes County — 6.7%
- Calhoun County — 6.6%
- Franklin County — 6.5%
- Santa Rosa County — 6.5%
- Okaloosa County — 6.4%
- Baker County — 6.2%
- Liberty County — 6.1%
- DeSoto County — 5.9%
- Gilchrist County — 5.9%
- Wakulla County — 5.9%
- Union County — 5.6%
- Lafayette County — 4.9%
Jobless rates came from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity