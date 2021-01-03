This home is located at 2080 W. Heim Road in Avon Park. It is priced at $375,000 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams of Highlands County.
Nestled on one acre of land, this sprawling home has so much to offer. Gorgeous property – feels like country living, yet you are close to the modern conveniences of town that is not too far away.
The home boasts over 2,500 square feet of living space with an expansive split floor plan. Every room in this house is huge. Both the living room and family room feature French style doors to the enclosed back porch (a great extension to your living space).
The master bedroom is incredible with a huge en-suite – the size of the this en-suite is unlike any you have seen before. It includes a sunken spa soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and vanity with dual sinks and dressing area. A dressing island could easily be added in here if you wanted.
Two additional large bedrooms and another full bath (huge – with double sinks and dressing area) are located on the opposite side of the house.
The gigantic kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen storage is no problem here. A big breakfast bar overlooks the breakfast nook area and the family room. Entertaining and meal prepping would be a joy in this space.
There is a formal dining room, indoor laundry room, and an attached two-car garage. But wait! That’s not all! There are two detached garages. There is a 20-by-24-foot detached garage – it’s the size of a two-car garage but features one overhead door. There is also a huge 24-by-60-foot detached garage. It will easily fit five cars and features four overhead doors/bays. Both of the buildings feature power. Awesome for a home business, car enthusiast, wood worker, or more.
All of the outbuildings and the house feature newer metal roofs and the home has a new A/C system. Excellent value here. An additional parcel (making this one acre of land) is included in the sale.
This property is being offered for $375,000 by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams of Highlands County. For more property information or to schedule your private tour, call 863-658-3780.
MLS# 277002