Float Plane Crash

A pair of U.S. Coast Guard vessels search the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before. The plane was en route from Friday Harbor, Wash., to Renton, Wash.

 STEPHEN BRASHEAR/AP PHOTO

LANGLEY, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle.

The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday after the crash was reported at 3:11 p.m., Coast Guard spokesperson William Colclough said Monday.

