LAKE PLACID — On July 11, the Town Council voted to approve a tentative millage rate of 3.25 for the 2023 budget.

At the town’s first budget hearing on Wednesday, the council announced its intentions to seek an even lower property tax rate, at 3.15 mills. Vice Mayor Ray Royce suggested the lower target because town residents will see a 7% increase in the county’s fire tax and could see bigger water bills and higher solid waste fees.

