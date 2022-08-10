LAKE PLACID — On July 11, the Town Council voted to approve a tentative millage rate of 3.25 for the 2023 budget.
At the town’s first budget hearing on Wednesday, the council announced its intentions to seek an even lower property tax rate, at 3.15 mills. Vice Mayor Ray Royce suggested the lower target because town residents will see a 7% increase in the county’s fire tax and could see bigger water bills and higher solid waste fees.
“We need to figure out how to drop the millage rate.,” Royce said. “We have plenty of fund balance to do that. It would leave us in excess of the three months of reserves our policy requires.”
Put simply: “We don’t need to collect as much property tax from residents who have other bills to pay.”
“I agree, I’d like to go a little bit lower,” Council Member Charlie Wilson said.
Council Member Greg Sapp cautioned the other council members to not go so low that the council will have to change its mind in the coming months.
“Everything is going up everywhere,” Sapp said of inflation. “I don’t want to put the town in a bind, then have to come back in the middle of the year to find out how to cover costs. I want to make sure we don’t create a problem for us later down the road. We don’t want to keep pushing, pushing, especially with costs rising as they are.”
The new 3.10 millage rate is a goal. The council would declare it the official tax rate in September after another budget hearing.
Meanwhile, here are a few highlights from the budget hearing:
Water department salaries could go down $90,000, thanks to a transition to electronic meters.
The electric bill for the water system could move from $57,892 for last year to $60,000 in 2023.
The town is considering a $225,000 vacuum trailer for cleaning sewer lift stations. Town Engineer Joe Barber calls it a game changer in saving time and labor.
Highlands County still owes the town $110,000 for recreational agreements
By the time Lake Placid police vehicles are ready for auction, “they have been tortured to the extreme during 12-hour shifts, 15 days a month. We put them through the ringers,” Police Chief James Fansler told the council. Fansler wants to buy a police vehicle and a second regular vehicle for the town’s new code enforcement officer.
Parks and Public Works Chief Alan Keefer told the council that swing sets for public playgrounds go for as much as $10,000 each. They are large, sturdy and safety rated, which adds to the cost.
Royce mentioned another important fact during the hearing: Residents should not worry if they see or hear about $40 million in wastewater spending. The amount represents almost seven times the town’s budget. According to Ray, the town is not spending $40 million in taxpayer dollars to modernize the area sewer system. The money is coming from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and will be treated as separate from the town’s budget.