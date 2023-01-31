SEBRING — The state wants to know if your family has grown citrus or row crops, or wrangled cattle or other livestock on the same land for a century.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services wants to recognize your family with the Century Pioneer Family Farm Program. Sebring Historical Society wants to help.
Jim Pollard with the Sebring Historical Society, said that the organization has just started working on that with the state, and wants to help people research if their family has continuously farmed a piece of property for 100 years or more.
“It’s pretty rare,” Pollard said. “I don’t know of anyone in Highlands County.”
Currently, the FDACS online list of century families includes three families from neighboring DeSoto County, nine from Hardee County, a family from Lee County, three from Osceola County and five from Polk County.
That said, Pollard believes research might turn over documents that local farm families may qualify.
FDACS states online that its Century Pioneer Family Farm Program, initiated in 1985, honors families who have maintained at least 100 years of continuous family farm ownership. That refers to family farms and ranches started by pioneers who, in the process, served as stewards of the land for preserving environmental resources and for helping foster the state’s agricultural industry, an important early economic base for Florida.
People may prove ownership from an abstract of title or original record such as a deed or land patent. Other authentic land records may be acceptable, FDACS states. The farm, in whole or in part, must have been in continuous family ownership, with the title residing today in the hands of a blood relative of the original owner or a legally adopted child of a descendant.
Also, title to the property must be continuous over the last 100 years.
Members of the Sebring Historical Society have reached out to the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, in hopes of having an event in October to showcase the founders of Highlands County and the pioneer farming families of the community.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Growers Association, said his family might qualify, depending on how long they had ranch land in the family.
He’s had a few families recommended to him, and will work with them to help find those documents.
“We’ll continue to help spread the word,” Royce said.
Families that receive a certificate from the state will also receive a sign they can post on the property to denote its significance. Royce said it would be great to see those families recognized, especially since Highlands County, as its own entity, is a relatively newly-settled area. The county was founded 102 years ago, and its oldest city, Sebring, was founded just 111 years ago.
Lake Placid was settled in 1912 and incorporated as a town in 1925. Avon Park was incorporated in 1926, although settlers were in the area as far back as 1886.
Interested families who may be able to make this claim can contact Virginia Paxson at the Sebring Historical Society either by calling 863-471-2522 or visiting 321 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring, located on the lake side of the Sebring Public Library. Royce said people may also contact him at the Growers Association, 863-385-8091.