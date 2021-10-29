BARTOW — Over six days, Polk County Sheriff’s undercover detectives conducted a special investigation known as “Operation No Tricks No Treats,” with the intent of identifying and helping victims of human trafficking who might be forced into prostitution.
Assisting PCSO in the operation, which began on Wednesday, Oct. 20, were officers from the Auburndale, Haines City, Lake Hamilton, Lake Wales, and Lakeland Police Departments.
The operation utilized internet advertisements to arrange the meetings between undercover detectives and suspects, which took place at an undercover location in Polk County.
“The primary purpose for these operations is to identify victims of human trafficking and those who prey on the victims, as well as the deviant child predators who stalk children online. We work hand-in-hand with organizations to get help for the victims of human trafficking. We identified three possible victims during this investigation,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.
There were three people who came to the undercover location to commit prostitution, but may be victims of human trafficking, one of whom is a juvenile. Detectives worked with Selah Freedom, One More Child, Heartland for Children, and Children’s Home Society Child Advocacy Center for assistance and support. Two of those possible victims are both 20 years old from Mexico.
Each person who was arrested for prostitution was given immediate access to the members of the anti-trafficking organizations and offered assistance.
Two men were arrested for soliciting who they thought were children online. One of those suspects travelled to the location to meet the “child,” and the other suspect was arrested, on a Polk County warrant, in Orange County where he works.
There were 38 people arrested for offering to commit prostitution, which is a second degree misdemeanor, and four of those suspects have prior arrests for prostitution; of the 38 arrests, two are possible adult victims of human trafficking – a third juvenile victim was not arrested.
Others arrested for offering to commit prostitution were:
- from Auburndale — Joanne Pierre;
- from Bartow — Emily Cuccaro; Taylor Johnson, also charged with resisting arrest;
- from Davenport — Chelsea Glasheen; from Daytona Beach — Alisha Bishop;
- from Haines City — Christina Mayo; from Holiday — Felicia Morris, also charged with possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and carry concealed firearm;
- from Kissimmee — Angela Price; Donetta Hester, also charged with violation of probation and warrant (no valid driver license);
- from Lakeland — Alexis Delmoral; Cassandra Antoine, also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia; Cassidy Tucker, also charged with battery, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia; Ciera Allen; Frances Hall; Henry Perry; Janie Evans; Jeremiah Davis, also charged with battery, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia; Karra Bowers, also charged with possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, and possession of paraphernalia; Keovonni Sanders, also charged with violation of probation; Shawanda Williams;
- from Orlando — Aleshia Tucker, also charged with possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, and on a warrant (trafficking in oxycodone); Latronya Allen, also charged with violation of probation; Stephanie Watterman, also charged with battery, possession of heroin, and possession of paraphernalia;
- from Palm Beach — Christian Hernandez, also charged with battery and violation of probation;
- from Palm Harbor — Danielle Gamble, also charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin, and possession of paraphernalia;
- from Plant City — Kevin Jones; Nia Porter, also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia;
- from Port Richey — Michelle Jamison, also charged with possession of cocaine, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia;
- from St. Petersburg — Clarinda Martin; Rogelio Perez Orozco, also charged with battery, possession of cocaine and paraphernalia, and warrant (driving with license suspended or revoked);
- from Tampa — Yanisleidy Castro, also charged with battery and sexual misconduct;
- from Winter Haven — Mindy Williams, also charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia;
- from Zephyrhills — Nicole Quinty;
- from Columbus, Mississippi — Henry Perry;
- as well as Melissa Wolf, whose city of residence is not listed.
Sixty-two were arrested who were soliciting a prostitute, which is a first degree misdemeanor, and five of those were previously arrested for the same. Those charged with soliciting a prostitute were:
from Auburndale — Aquileo Martinez;
from Bartow — Junaid Saqib;
The two child predators are:
Donald Spencer, 64, of Mulberry – Spencer posted an ad online that stated in part “I want someone I can make love with, not to. Sure, we may hit some roadblocks in our journey but if we respect and truly care for each other then we can overcome any and all obstacles.” He thought he was chatting online with a 14-year-old girl and after repeatedly asking her what she wanted to do with him, said, “That’s why I’m a little weird right now I figured if you brought up the sex then it wouldn’t be a set up. You know like I’m talking of police sting operation. I would never hurt you or do anything you didn’t want to do. But I truly would like to have the chance to love you oh, to be with you and show you how much I really do care and yes I would love to make love to you.” And: “So you’re telling me that you are real that you want to be in a relationship with me and that this is in no part a police sting. I certainly don’t want to be arrested for falling in love with someone.” Upon his arrest, he told detectives that he had made a “bad decision.” He was
- charged with traveling to meet a minor after use of a computer to seduce a child (F2), and attempted lewd battery (F3).
- Theodore Ryan Jones, 27, of Satellite Beach – Jones believed he was communicating online with a 14-year-old girl. He was sending her messages, including explicit nude photos of himself. He discussed in great detail what he would like to do to the girl, including taking her virginity. Jones works as a cook in Disney Springs, and was taken into custody there on the Polk County warrant. He was charged with use of a computer to seduce a child (F3), 2 counts transmission of material harmful to a minor (F3), and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony (F3).