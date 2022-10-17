Russia Ukraine War

Police officers work at a site where several cars were damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Saturday.

 LEO CORREA/AP PHOTO

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — At least 11 Russian soldiers were killed Saturday in a shooting incident that underlined the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hasty mobilization, just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in the country’s south that were illegally annexed by Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry said two men opened fire at volunteer soldiers during a target practice session in western Russia, killing 11 of them and wounding 15 others before being killed themselves. The ministry called it a terror attack.

Recommended for you