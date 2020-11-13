FROSTPROOF — The Florida Forest Service will be conducting its 11th annual Sand Pine Christmas Tree Sale in November and December along School Bus Road just inside the Polk County line.
The sale will be divided into four segments, Nov. 23-28, Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, Dec. 7-11 and Dec. 21-24. During both weeks, the hours of operation will be sunrise to sunset.
The sale is a way for the Forest Service to control the growth of sand pines along the roads and in the Arbuckle area as they are a fast growing pine that proliferate rather quickly.
“It’s a native tree. It grows very fast and can often take over an area,” said Forester Nathan Bartosek of the Florida Forest Service, Lake Wales Ridge State Forest.
To obtain a tree, Bartosek says to simply bring $10 (exact cash, check or money order). Fees will be paid in the iron ranger/honor box either at the north or south end of School Bus Road on Arbuckle. There is no special use permit needed this year.
You must bring your own hand saw and cut your own tree. It is against policy for the public to bring a chainsaw into any state forest. Trees to be cut can be up to 10-15 feet tall. An example of a sand pine tree will be put near the iron ranger/honor box at both ends of School Bus Road.
This is a great opportunity for the general public to come get a native sand pine Christmas tree and see some of Florida’s natural ecosystems located in southeastern Polk County along the way. See kiosks or call 863-589-0545 for recreational opportunities, questions, or assistance on Lake Wales Ridge State Forest. The office is closed to the public, but personnel can still help via phone call.