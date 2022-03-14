SEBRING — Long after the champagne has dried following victory lane celebrations, overall winning drivers from the 2022 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts will receive an all-expenses-paid, ultra-luxury vacation on the brand-new Celebrity Beyond® Dec. 11-18, 2022.
Joining them will be former overall Sebring winner and two-time defending IMSA GTLM champion Jordan Taylor, driver of the No. 3 C8.R Corvette. Taylor won the 2021 Rolex 24 At Daytona and the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans with Corvette Racing.
Fans can sail too by booking their trip through Cruise and Tour Supermarket by calling 800-232-7447 or by emailing Celebrity@CruiseandTourSupermarket.com.
in addition to the prestige of owning the title of Sebring 12-Hours champion, drivers and fans alike will be treated to a luxurious Celebrity Cruises vacation in only the way Celebrity Cruises can. Sebring Raceway at Sea will be a seven-night Eastern Caribbean vacation on Celebrity Beyond, the third ship in Celebrity’s revolutionary Edge Series that will begin sailing in Europe in April before moving to Port Everglades in Florida.
A huge field of 53 cars is set to compete at Sebring, with the likely overall winner coming from one of seven cars entered in the DPi (Daytona Prototype international) class.
This year’s battle for the overall race win will be as challenging as ever, with world-class drivers entered including 2021 Sebring winners Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval and Tristan Vautier. Bourdais has moved into the No. 01 Ganassi Cadillac, while Duval and Vautier return to the No. 5 JDC Miller Motorsports Mustang Sampling Cadillac and are joined by veteran Richard Westbrook.
Other DPi drivers who will be battling for the overall win include Renger van der Zande, Ryan Hunter-Reay (and Bourdais) in the 01 Ganassi Cadillac; Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Neal Jani in the 02 Ganassi Cadillac; Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Will Stevens in Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Konica Minolta Acrua; Pipo Derani, Tristan Nunez and Mike Conway in the Action Express Racing No. 31 Whelen Cadillac; Mike Rockenfeller, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac; and Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist and Stoffel Vandoome in Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 Auto Nation Acura.
The exclusive seven-night Sebring Raceway at Sea package is available to all fans and will leave Ft. Lauderdale’s Port Everglades on Dec. 12. The luxurious Celebrity Beyond will make stops in St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata. Sebring-themed cocktail parties, a sail-away party, specialty dining opportunities, movie nights, trivia contests, shore excursions, meet and greets with drivers and management including question and answer sessions, autograph sessions and private dining experiences will add to an already spectacular week.
The trip also will include amenities such as unlimited cocktails, beer, wine and other beverages, pre-paid gratuities, unlimited Wi-Fi and internet. Cruise and Tour Supermarket is the only agency able to offer this trip.
Driver participation is subject to change based on team testing and race schedules.