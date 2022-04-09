SEBRING — A good lunch crowd came out Friday for a barbecue at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
Organizers expected to have an even bigger crowd in the late afternoon, leading into the evening, with live music and more food.
“It’s beautiful weather,” said Sebring Firemen board member Dru Bishop. “We’re going to have a lot more people.”
Not only had Sebring Firemen Inc. doubled the size of the event area, which usually uses just half of the north-end parking for the Highlands County Fairgrounds, they also are looking at ways to expand the scope of the event.
Bishop said that might mean, as early as next year, looking at a music/barbecue festival.
This year’s barbecue competition has brought in grill masters from all over Highlands County and Florida’s Heartland, including Lakeland. Teams have also come in from Tampa, West Palm Beach, Coco Beach and Sarasota.
The event has food trucks and barbecue teams plating up their best, as well as family fun like face painting, a bounce house, art vendors, a corn hole toss, a mechanical bull, Sebring Fire Department’s Aerial (Ladder) 15, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team “tank” and a classic car show.
This year also features Rick Babb’s Fire Chief Jet Monster Ride Fire Truck. The mid-1960s open-cab apparatus sits up on 6-foot tires — high enough to shade camping chairs with plenty of head room — and features a 1950s-era fighter jet engine that, when operated, can melt a car.
Babb said that’s not the plan this weekend. He uses the truck to give rides, something he plans to do regularly at a leased area of the former Kmart parking lot at Lakeshore Mall.
The truck, he said, used to serve as a promotional gimmick and rolling advertisement for monster truck rallies in California.
Getting it to the Fairgrounds, he said, was a bit tricky. It involved police escort down U.S. 27 at early hours of the morning, when traffic was minimal.
Organizers of the event hope to see even more people out there today as things start off at 10 a.m. with Ian Belanger as the D.J., followed by Rodger and Cory from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Jamie Tremps from 2-5 p.m.
The event will pick the winners in several barbecue categories from 22 teams at the awards ceremony from 3-4 p.m.