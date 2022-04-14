SEBRING — A small event every spring could end up becoming a huge event for Sebring, if plans come through next year.
Sebring Firemen Inc., organizers of this past weekend’s 12 Hours of BBQ, want to have a professional competition next year, which could bring scores of teams.
J.C. Shoop, co-organizer with Capt. Austin Maddox of Sebring Fire Department, said the event brought in up to 5,000 people, maybe more, during the event that started at lunch on Friday and ran until lunch on Sunday.
“It’s insane the amount of people who came out,” Shoop said of Friday night’s live band event and Saturday’s barbecue competition with live music.
Other members of the Sebring Firemen board talked about the possibility in the coming year of combining a music festival with the barbecue competition. Shoop said it’s possible, but would require them to look carefully at logistics.
“We want to continue to have live bands,” Shoop said. “We’re looking at the dynamics of it.”
More than anything else right now, he said, they want to move the competition from the Backyard category, which tends to be more amateur and local with teams hailing from other parts of the state, to the Professional category, in which the teams have sponsors, elaborate equipment and hail from different parts of the country.
12 Hours of BBQ 2022 Grand Champion this year hails from Zephyrhills: Coleman’s BBQ, a team that also took first in brisket and fourth in both ribs and pork.
Reserve Grand Champion is Matty B’s BBQ from Plant City, a team that took first in chicken, second in pork and fifth in ribs.
Sloppy Hogs of Naples took third overall, along with first in pork and second in chicken and ribs. The three top winners, decided by points, were in a range of just 3.3 points, between 748.22 and 751.52.
Lazy Bones BBQ of Loxahatchee, eighth overall, took first in ribs. Other teams with impressive showings were Sporting Wood of Fort Pierce, Whiskey Church BBQ of Orlando and Tricky Pig of Webster, New York.
The Sebring Firemen team of Darren Davis, Mark McGovern and Nate Gray finished 10th overall, with a fourth-place award in chicken.
Shoop figures a professional-level competition could bring in as many as 60-80 teams from all over the Southeast, while last weekend’s backyard-level competition brought in 19 teams total, after a couple of teams did not show.
Where would next year’s event be set up? Shoop believes the north parking area of Firemen’s Field, as was used this year, could still accommodate the crowd and the teams.
If not, the event might be able to split the food, activities and competitors between there and the main fairgrounds, he said. It will depend on turnout.
Winners of the event’s car show were as follows:
- First place — Rick Weigand’s 1954 Chevy Corvette.
- Second place — Louis and Pam Holles’ 1966 C-10.
- People’s Choice — Don and Ruby Smith’s 1955 Pontiac.