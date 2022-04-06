SEBRING — If you're looking for good barbecue for lunch this week, head over to Firemen's Field on Friday.
It's where 22 teams will start working up their best ribs, chicken, brisket and pulled pork for the 2022 Sebring Firemen Inc. 12 Hours of BBQ.
"It's the barbecue event of Central Florida," said organizer Austin Maddox, emphasizing "the" as he said it. "That's what it is."
Sebring Firemen Inc. have had barbecue events for up to 20 years, but the 12 Hours of BBQ, a "backyard" event in the overflow parking area of the Highlands County Fairgrounds, has gone on for approximately eight years.
This year, the event has gone back to having the event under the Florida Barbecue Association, which they have not done since approximately 2009.
"We plan to do a pro event in the future," said J.D. Shoop, Maddox's co-organizer. "This is the Backyard Division."
The two said it would be easy to add another 20 competitors in the fenced-in area on the corner of South Commerce Avenue and McClain Lane, below the water tower.
"We could have 40-50 in that area," Shoop said. "We can make it work."
For now, however, they have plenty of walk-around room for the crowd, and a lot lined up for people to do.
It all starts at 11 a.m. Friday at the Fairgrounds, with a radio remote and live bands starting that evening. The California Toe Jam Band plays from 5-8 p.m. and Hard Candy from 8:30-11 p.m.
Saturday will start at 10 a.m. with Ian Belanger as the D.J., followed by Rodger and Cory from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Jamie Tremps from 2-5 p.m.
The event will award the best barbecue categories from 3-4 p.m. Saturday.
Family activities will include corn hole toss, a mechanical bull, a bounce house, face painting, Sebring Fire Department's Aerial (Ladder) 15, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team "tank" and a classic car show, on Saturday.
All throughout the event, food truck vendors will have plenty to eat and drink, as will the barbecue teams. Bernie Little will also have a beer trailer on site, Maddox said.
"Bring some cash and buy some barbecue," Maddox said.