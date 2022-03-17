Every year you can look at the entry list and exclaim the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts is wide open. But this year is a bit more unpredictable than most, as you can make a strong case for each of the seven cars in the DPi class.
Cadillacs have been beasts at Sebring International Raceway and there are five of them entered, while the Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian Acura comes into the race fresh off an impressive victory at Daytona. The other Acura in the race, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05, is prepared by Wayne Taylor Racing and it takes a brave person — or a fool — to bet against WTR at Sebring.
Chip Ganassi Racing runs two of the Cadillac entries, which is all you need to know to realize they can definitely be in contention, while the No. 5 JDC Miller MotorSports Mustang Sampling Cadillac and No. 48 Ally Racing Cadillac are filled with talent.
The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac sees Tristan Nunez, Mike Conway and Sebring ace Pipo Derani behind the wheel.
There are eight entries in the LMP2 class, including the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA entry, which captured the class victory at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and then turned around and added Juan Pablo Montoya as a driver. But don’t overlook the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland entry of Frits Van Eerd, Giedo van der Garde and Dylan Murry. The team was a strong second at Daytona and led the majority of the race.
There are two entries from PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, who consistently run well at Sebring, while United Autosport, Era Motorsport, Tower Motorsport and High Class Racing are all capable of landing on the podium.
Riley Motorsports captured the LMP3 victory at Daytona in the team’s 74 Ranch Resort Ligier, while Sean Creech Motorsports placed second at the Rolex 24 and is racing close to home. CORE Autosport and the tandem of Colin Braun and Jon Bennett have enjoyed plenty of success at Sebring and they will be joined by George Kurtz. Andretti Autosport was fourth in Daytona, while Performance Tech Motorsports is another team who has had some victories in the 12 Hours, and claims Sebring as its home track.
There is a strong field in the new GTD Pro class, with nine different manufacturers having cars entered in the class. BMW Team RLL has two of its new BMW M4 GT3 cars entered, while WeatherTech Racing has two entries, one a Porsche 911 GT3R and the other a Mercedes-AMG GT3. Corvette Racing is down to a single car in the race, with the team fielding one car in the World Endurance Championship. Corvette had a rough start to the season at Daytona, but you’ll seldom see the team struggle in back-to-back races.
The largest class is the GTD field, featuring 17 cars, including Paul Miller Racing, which will be making its 2022 season debut after sitting out Daytona while awaiting its BMW M4 GT3. The team will be tough, although the first race in a new car doesn’t always go as planned. There will be cars from Lexus, Porsche, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes-AMG, Lamborghini, Acura and McLaren.
The No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche took the win at Daytona, with the No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin taking second and the Gilbert/Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG was third. The No. AF Corse Ferrari was fourth, with the top four finishers on the lead lap.
But one thing Sebring has taught us over the years is that you have to expect a surprise or two and the race doesn’t always go to the fastest, but to the one which stays out of trouble and has the blessings of the racing gods on race day.
Gate sales for tickets will begin Wednesday morning, with on-track activities starting at 8:55 a.m. with the first Porsche Carrera Cup practice, followed by four full days of on- and off-track activities including five races, concerts featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye, Chase Matthew and more.